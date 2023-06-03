The general director of the regional fund for the overhaul of apartment buildings in the Krasnoyarsk Territory was detained on suspicion of taking a bribe. This was reported on June 3 in the press service of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia.

A criminal case was initiated against the person involved on the basis of materials from the regional FSB of Russia under Part 6 of Art. 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (receiving a bribe by an official on an especially large scale), is specified in the message of the department in the Telegram channel. The footage of the arrest was also published there.

According to the investigation, in the period from April 1, 2022 to June 22 of this year, the suspect offered a familiar head of a commercial organization engaged in entrepreneurial activities in the construction industry to patronize his activities from the regional fund for 12 million rubles. He also promised the entrepreneur to ensure regular receipt of contracts for construction work in the region as a contractor, as well as to resolve issues of accepting the work performed if they are performed in inadequate quality.

On May 5 of this year, the person involved received from the director of a commercial company part of the money from the total amount of the bribe in the amount of 1.6 million rubles. On June 2, another part of the amount was transferred to him – 5 million rubles. After receiving a bribe by employees of the regional FSB, the suspect was detained.

In the near future, a preventive measure will be chosen for the detainee.

According to site Fund, headed by Mikhail Popelyshev.

