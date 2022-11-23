On November 23, the Dorogomilovsky Court of Moscow chose a measure of restraint for Anton Machelyuk, General Director of Novo Flore LLC, in whose flower warehouse a fire that claimed seven lives broke out. The accused was placed under house arrest until January 20, an Izvestia correspondent reports from the courtroom.

The court also chose a measure of restraint for another person involved in the case, Vladimir Konovalov, a fire safety specialist at a flower warehouse. He was arrested for two months.

The detention of Konovalov and Machelyuk in the fire case was reported the day before. They were charged under Part 3 of Art. 219 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of fire safety requirements, negligently resulting in the death of two or more persons”).

The fire broke out on the afternoon of November 20 in a two-story brick flower warehouse on Komsomolskaya Square. The flames were extinguished only nine hours later. At 22:03 firefighters eliminated the open fire. At 23:55 the fire was completely extinguished.

As a result of the fire, the interfloor ceilings between the first and second floors collapsed on an area of ​​700 sq. m. Rescuers removed the bodies of seven dead from under the rubble.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Performance of work or provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.” Faulty electrical wiring and improper handling of flammable objects are considered by the investigation as one of the main causes of the fire.

It is known that the specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations during the last joint inspection with representatives of the prosecutor’s office in 2019 revealed more than 20 fire safety violations in the flower warehouse.