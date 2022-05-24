The soap opera that has surrounded Kylian Mbappé has already come to an end, finally the French player will remain in the Parisian entity until 2025, from the moment it was announced that Mbappé would not finally sign for Real Madrid he has brought with him a multitude of opinions from all corners of the world.
From Italy, a country in which the future of Kylian Mbappé has never been linked, some harsh words have also arrived, this narrative was issued by Luigi De Siervo in Rai Gr Parliament, who is the CEO of the Italian league, Serie A: “What happened in Paris with Mbappé’s new contract is not good, it is absolute evil. We must be attentive to this.” In this way, one of the most important directors of Italian football told it, positioning himself in favor of Javier Tebas.
Luigi De Siervo also said the following about the renewal of the French player with Paris Saint Germain: “If there are clubs in football that continue to pay such bombastic figures, the system will always remain unsustainable, guided only by the logic of those who have more money, especially for clubs owned by the states and not by individual entrepreneurs.
In this way, the Italian director and Tebas, positioning themselves against this operation, the President of the National Professional Football League said the following on this same subject: “Paris Saint Germain is going to end this year with 650 million euros of wage mass, with 300 million losses, and are you still going to make a millionaire offer to Mbappé? If we are getting our batteries in Europe with the state clubs and there is an important reform in UEFA in that sense, this cannot be “.
