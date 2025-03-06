03/06/2025



Updated at 12:13h.





The General Director of Public Health of the Junta de Castilla y León, Sonia Tamames, which defended on Wednesday night in a television program that COVID-19 “was not a pandemic of great gravity” compared to others lived so far so far has presented its resignation For these words. A resignation accepted by the Board, which has apologized for these statements and recalled the “pain” suffered by the victims.

“Probably there are people who stir on their couch When I heard this, but Covid-19 pandemic was not a great gravity pandemic, ”said Tamames, which has argued that statement in which” it affected in very early stages to the young populationbut quickly evolved to become serious at the ends of life, mainly in the older ones.

In that sense, he added that a “high -pathGENITY” Gripal Pandemic usually has a Mortality, morbidity and severity in W ». That is to say that it usually affects children, young adults and in the elderly. «The affectation and social disruption that produces a serious illness -the 1918 flu epidemic said at that point– It is much superior to the one we have suffered »he has concluded.

Resignation requests

Tamames has also considered that the scientific community “is aware” of the risk of future pandemic, taking into account that epidemics “They happen periodically” And “usually” are caused causing by flu viruses, “although in this case it was a coronavirus.” On vaccination quotas against this virus, he assured that in Castilla y León is ten points below QThat immunization in front of the flu.









For these words, the spokesman for the Socialist Group in the Courts of Castilla y León have already requested the resignation of the General Director of Public HealthLuis Tudanca; that of Podemos, Pablo Fernández, and the attorney of the Mixed Group and former Citizens Francisco Igeathat, in addition, he has been expelled from the commission in which he was about to demand the cessation of Tamames.