EP Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 18:32



The competitiveness of the Region of Murcia was at a low level in 2020 along with that of Extremadura, Andalusia, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha and the Valencian Community, according to the latest ‘Regional Competitiveness Report in Spain 2021’, published by the General Council of Economists of Spain. The Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands were the communities whose competitiveness decreased the most sharply in 2020, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the document, the competitiveness of the communities decreased an average of 2.3% last year, in line with the strong decreases in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the regions. However, this drop is not as significant as the average decrease that occurred in the financial crisis in the 2008-2012 period.

In this sense, the first places in the ranking are once again occupied by the Community of Madrid, the Foral Community of Navarra and the Basque Country, maintaining the same order and making up the group with high relative competitiveness. At the second level, medium-high competitiveness, Catalonia and La Rioja are included, while Aragón, Castilla y León, Cantabria, Galicia and Principado de Asturias constitute the group of communities with a relatively medium-low competitive level.

For its part, the group with low competitiveness is now made up of Extremadura, Andalusia, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha and the Region of Murcia, which are joined by the Valencian Community. Despite the asymmetric impact of the Covid-19 crisis, the ordering of the CC AA and the composition of the groups hardly shows any variations compared to the 2019 edition.

Thus, only Galicia and the Valencian Community lose one position, while Cantabria and the Principality of Asturias rise one. Regarding the composition of the levels, the Valencian Community ceases to belong to the medium-low level, and falls into the low level; while its place becomes occupied by the Principality of Asturias, which returns to the medium-low level. The Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands are the two communities in which the decrease in competitiveness is more pronounced. At the opposite extreme, the competitiveness index grows in Castilla-La Mancha, Principado de Asturias, Castilla y León and Extremadura.

Regarding the competitiveness components, the axes referring to the economic environment (axis 1) and business efficiency (axis 6) are the ones that behave most unfavorably, while axes 7 (innovation) and 4 (institutional environment) they are the only ones that generally improve.

In relation to the different starting situation of the communities, this may make it difficult to achieve the objectives pursued by the European Union in terms of Inclusion, Sustainability and Digitization and entails risks in the recovery process.

Pay attention to public accounts



During the press conference to present the report, the president of the General Council of Economists of Spain, Valentín Pich, pointed out that the circumstances caused by the pandemic are exceptional and the EU has activated the safeguard clause in compliance with deficit regulations public.

In this way, member countries have a greater capacity to introduce public money into the economy to support economic recovery; But sooner rather than later, the fiscal rules will work again and will force again to reduce the deficit and comply with the stability and growth pact.

Likewise, Pich recalled that Spain’s problems with the deficit do not come from the Covid-19 crisis, but from more distant structural imbalances. “It is important that we do not lose sight of the fact that public accounts were deteriorated and the pandemic has only increased it,” he urged.