General Buzhinsky said that the special operation in Ukraine could last another six months

The duration of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine will depend on the ultimate goal, said Vice President of the Russian International Affairs Council, retired Lieutenant General Yevgeny Buzhinsky, write “Arguments and Facts”.

According to the expert, several options can be understood under the ultimate goal of a special military operation. The first, according to him, “to reach Odessa in the south, connect with Transnistria, take Kharkov in the north, possibly the Dnieper, completely take Donbass under control.” The second military considers the option when the Russian military will reach the left bank of the Dnieper. “And the third: reach the western borders of Ukraine. The course and duration of the operation will depend on which target is chosen, ”Buzhinsky expressed his opinion.

Related materials:

He named the possible dates for the completion of the special operation in Ukraine. According to the retired lieutenant general, the special operation could last another six months.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev said that the goal of future actions of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine should be the full dismantling of the Kyiv regime.