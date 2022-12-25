General Leonov: Russian military air defense shot down 160 Ukrainian planes and helicopters

The Russian military air defense system (AD) during a special military operation (SVO) shot down more than 60 percent of Ukrainian air targets, declared General Alexander Leonov, head of the military air defense of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation, in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

According to him, more than 160 aircraft and helicopters, 3,000 drones, over 1,700 missiles and rockets, including American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and HARM anti-radar missiles, were destroyed. “Enemy air targets destroyed by Russian military air defense systems account for more than 60 percent of the total number of their losses,” he called the data.

The general added that the military air defense is equipped with S-300V4 anti-aircraft missile systems. There are also deliveries of Buk-M3 medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) and Tor-M2 systems.

Earlier, Russian air defense shot down a Ukrainian drone and intercepted nine HIMARS rounds in a day.