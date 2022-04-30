The General Civil Aviation Authority has issued the operational approval of the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai to use unmanned aircraft systems to support its daily operations after passing the operational requirements in accordance with civil aviation regulations.

Operational approval provides the necessary backup and support during firefighting in hard-to-reach areas such as tall buildings, confined spaces and hazardous materials warehouses.

Drone systems also improve response time in order to raise the efficiency of smart safety and security services through an innovation environment to protect lives and property.

Saif Al-Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said that obtaining the operational approval of the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai is in line with the highest levels and requirements of national safety.

Al Suwaidi added: We are proud in the UAE that we can use these modern technologies to develop the emergency and firefighting system while ensuring the safety and security of civil aviation.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation issued 180 operational approvals for drone systems during the first quarter of 2022, and the number of amateur registrants reached about twenty thousand. The authority also completed licensing 181 operators for commercial and government use, including 870 drones for commercial and government use.

Lieutenant-General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General of the General Department of Civil Defense in Dubai, confirmed that the step comes within the sustainable development plans for the main and support services and will positively reflect on the tasks undertaken by the Civil Defense to protect lives and property, as it contributes to saving time, effort and speed in managing accidents of all kinds.

He praised the joint cooperation between the Civil Defense and the General Authority of Civil Aviation within the framework of the integration of the roles of government agencies and the integration of their services.



