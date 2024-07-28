The General Authority for Regulating Commercial Games (GARC), the federal authority responsible for regulating commercial games in the UAE, today announced the granting of a lottery license; the first commercial gaming license issued by the Authority, which represents a qualitative step in its efforts to establish a solid system for the commercial gaming sector based on transparency and accountability, protecting participants and encouraging responsible gaming practices.

The lottery license was granted to The Game LLC, a company specializing in developing commercial games, operating lotteries, and creating game content. The company will offer a wide range of lottery games and will design a group of games that meet the interests of participants.

James Morin, Chairman of the General Authority for Regulating Commercial Games, said: “The launch of the lottery represents an important turning point in the Authority’s efforts to establish a responsible regulatory framework based on international best practices for lottery activities, and highlights its commitment to providing a safe and exciting gaming environment in the country.”

For his part, Kevin Mulally, CEO of the General Authority for Regulating Commercial Games, stressed the Authority’s commitment to following the best international practices in the areas of protection and regulatory oversight, noting that the regulatory framework established by the Authority ensures the integrity of commercial games, including lotteries, by providing players with a variety of tools to monitor and manage their gaming activities.

He said: “We will work to employ modern technologies that contribute to providing a safe and entertaining gaming environment, placing the protection of participants at the top of our priorities.”

The General Authority for Regulating Commercial Games has issued a comprehensive regulatory framework to protect participants and ensure that only qualified entities are licensed to conduct commercial gaming activities in the UAE.

It should be noted that any involvement in or enabling the practice of activities related to the commercial gaming sector, including lotteries, without obtaining the Authority’s approval is a violation of the law and will result in penalties being imposed on violators. Players’ participation in commercial games and competitions operated by unlicensed entities is also a violation of the law, according to the Authority’s regulatory framework.