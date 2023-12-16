New York (Union)

The United Nations General Assembly resumed its tenth emergency special session to address the situation in the Gaza Strip, for the second time since the start of the war on the besieged Strip, according to what the Palestinian News Agency reported.

This came at the request of the Permanent Mission of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the United Nations, in its capacity as Chairman of the Arab Group for this month, and the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Mauritania to the United Nations, in its capacity as Chairman of the Organization of the Islamic Conference, and in coordination with the Permanent Observer Mission of the State of Palestine to the United Nations.

The Permanent Representative of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, Ambassador Riyad Mansour, stressed in the State of Palestine’s speech that “states have legal and moral obligations to act and work to stop atrocities and save human lives.”

Mansour noted the General Assembly’s response to the initial call and the calls of the United Nations through its Secretary-General and its organizations, along with the peoples of the entire world, for a humanitarian ceasefire.