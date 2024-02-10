Yesterday in Abu Dhabi, the Union Society for Human Rights held its first general assembly with the participation of the founding members and representatives of the Ministry of Community Development and the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, which witnessed the election of members of the Society’s Board of Directors in its first session, which will last for 4 years.

The General Assembly praised the keenness of the UAE and its wise leadership to establish national mechanisms concerned with human rights, especially activating civil society institutions, enhancing respect for human rights in the country, and its constant and continuous endeavor to improve the human rights situation based on the Constitution and national legislation.

During its meeting, the General Assembly affirmed its commitment to achieving the goals and objectives for which the association was established, expressing its deep appreciation to the Ministry of Community Development, appreciating its keenness to confirm its partnerships with all civil society institutions in the country, and the interest shown by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi to support the association and achieve partnership in all matters. This contributes to the development and activation of civil society institutions in the country, and ensuring their important role in highlighting the civilized and humanitarian face of the country at all levels.

With the end of the General Assembly’s work, the Association’s Board of Directors held its first meeting, where the election process took place to form the Association’s Board of Directors for the first session ending in 2028, and resulted in the election of Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Kaabi as Chairman of the Association’s Board of Directors, Maryam Al Ahmadi as Vice President, and Imran Al Khoury as Secretary. Salam Muhammad Abu Karnib, Treasurer, and Israa Al Amiri, Member of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Kaabi, President of the Union Society for Human Rights, stressed, during her presidency of the Society’s Board of Directors, the Society’s keenness and support for the basic values ​​and principles concerned with human rights, which are established in the Constitution and laws of the State, and in all agreements related to international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

Al-Kaabi indicated that the association’s work aims to work at 16 integrated human rights specializations, including working to provide advice on national reports submitted by the state to international bodies and mechanisms concerned with human rights, promoting respect for civil, political, economic, social and cultural human rights for all segments of society, and activating its regional and international role at the level of Interaction and participation with all bodies and mechanisms and all relevant international events and events, in addition to spreading the culture of human rights.

The Ministry of Community Development had announced its decision to announce and register the Al-Ittihad Association for Human Rights, a public benefit association with its headquarters in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its area of ​​activity in the United Arab Emirates.