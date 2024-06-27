Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Today, the Green Forearms Association held its first meeting in Abu Dhabi after its announcement and obtaining a license as a public benefit association from the Department of Community Development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi recently, in the presence of a number of officials and an elite group of those interested in environmental affairs.

During the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, was nominated as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Dr. Abdullah Al Neyadi as Vice Chairman, while Dr. Ahmed Al Marzouqi, Dr. Hawa Al Mansouri, Dr. Fakhira Al Nuaimi, Suhail Saeed Al Falasi, and Sultan Abu Laila were selected as members of the Board.

In his speech, His Excellency Dr. Jamal Al Suwaidi expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, stressing that preserving the environment has always been a priority for His Highness the President of the State, whether within the United Arab Emirates or at the international level.

His Excellency also expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, for his generous patronage of the Association, which will play a major role in supporting the Association and enhancing its role in serving the environment and society.

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Al Neyadi, Vice President of the Association, delivered a speech, on behalf of the members of the General Assembly, in which he said that the leader of our journey, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is our first role model in the path of humanitarian work and concern for the environment, Expressing his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, he said that the diligent follow-up provided by His Highness to support volunteer work, in general, and environmental volunteer work, in particular, was a roadmap and basic work method from which the idea of ​​establishing the association began, stressing that The idea of ​​the Green Forearms Association became a reality thanks to the generous follow-up of His Highness.

Al Neyadi also thanked His Excellency Dr. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, President of the Association, for his great efforts that contributed to registering and announcing the Green Forearms Association, calling for benefiting from the latest book by His Excellency Dr. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, entitled “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan… Illuminations “In the Journey of a Man of Humanity,” urging everyone to read the book to benefit from the journey of the inspiring leader.

The meeting included presentations to introduce the association’s vision, mission and the general meaning of its logo, which is the leaf of the Ghaf tree, a tree that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, loved. It is one of the ancient national trees that symbolizes nature and sustainability, as well as the association’s goals and means of achieving them, and the positive role expected from it in developing and improving the environment in the United Arab Emirates and other countries.

The Green Arms Association works to achieve important goals, which are: increasing environmental awareness, enhancing knowledge about sustainable development practices, and encouraging community participation in environmental initiatives, by organizing awareness activities and programs, and strengthening partnerships and coordination between government agencies, educational institutions, and private companies, to support the implementation of various projects, in addition to promoting the best environmental practices and global experiences in the field of environmental protection, as well as encouraging scientific research and development, by studying issues related to the local, regional, and international environment, and enhancing environmental culture among children and youth.

The association seeks to organize a variety of activities and programs that focus on environmental issues, such as reducing carbon emissions, reducing waste, saving energy and protecting biodiversity. The association also aspires to leave a positive environmental legacy for future generations by promoting cooperation and innovation, as well as providing various educational resources to help citizens and residents learn and know more about environmental issues and the best sustainable practices for preserving them.