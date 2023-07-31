Economist: Ukrainian Armed Forces encountered a lethal combination of Russian weapons in the NVO zone

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are facing a lethal combination of various types of weapons of the Russian army in the zone of a special military operation (SVO). About it informs The Economist.

In particular, the author of the article points to “millions of mines, drones that transmit the picture to their operators in real time, loitering Lancet ammunition”, which interfere and disable Ukrainian drones. Retired Australian Army General Mick Ryan described Russian defensive positions as more sophisticated technology than anything militaries around the world have encountered in decades.

The publication emphasizes that all this is connected by a dense network of sensors and data transmission channels, so even if the mines are cleared, aircraft or artillery quickly sow the fields with ammunition. In this regard, breaking through such well-prepared defenses requires the highest level of operational skills, Ryan said.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine faced serious resistance from Russian forces. He noted that Russia has air supremacy and called for the transfer of F-16 fighters to Kyiv as soon as possible.