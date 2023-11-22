The patients suffered from a serious heart condition. After trying medications, they couldn’t lower their cholesterol to the level recommended by cardiologists.

So they volunteered for an experimental treatment using gene editing. The result, released this month by Boston-based Verve Therapeutics, showed that the treatment appeared to significantly reduce cholesterol levels and appeared to be safe.

10 patients participated in the clinical trial, with an average age of 54 years. Each had a genetic abnormality, familial hypercholesterolemia. But the findings could point the way for millions of patients around the world dealing with heart disease, a leading cause of death. And although more clinical testing is needed, cardiologists and gene editing experts said the treatment could transform preventive cardiology.

“Even for veterans in this field like me, this is a day we will remember,” said Fyodor D. Urnov, gene editor at the Innovative Genomics Institute, in Berkeley, California. “This is not a small step. “It’s a leap into new territory.”

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly paid $60 million to collaborate with Verve and opted to acquire additional rights to Verve’s programs for $250 million. If the edition continues to look promising, Lilly hopes to help with larger studies.

The new study was led by Sekar Kathiresan, CEO of Verve. Patients received a single infusion of microscopic lipid nanoparticles containing a molecular factory to edit a single gene in the liver, the site of cholesterol synthesis. The gene, PCSK9, raises levels of LDL, the bad cholesterol.

The small lipid spheres were transported through the blood to the liver. They entered the liver cells and opened, revealing two molecules. One tells the DNA to create a gene editing tool and the other is a guide to get the editing tool to the gene that needs to be edited.

The gene editing tool acts like a pencil and eraser. The eraser deletes a letter from the target gene and the pencil writes a new one, deactivating PCSK9.

The goal: a unique cholesterol-lowering treatment that results in lifelong protection.

LDL levels in the three patients who received the highest doses were reduced by 39 to 55 percent, enough to reach their cholesterol goal.

In some ways, the treatment is the culmination of studies that began a decade ago when researchers discovered healthy individuals with cholesterol levels that seemed incredibly low. The reason was that his PCSK9 gene was mutated and no longer working.

Early gene editing in younger patients with genetically high cholesterol levels could prevent hardening of the arteries, said Martha Gulati, director of preventive cardiology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Urnov, who said he is at genetic risk for heart disease, is optimistic for himself and his 6-year-old daughter.

“I honestly can’t wait for this drug to be available for heart disease prevention,” he said. “I love the idea of ​​using gene editing as a vaccine to prevent heart disease.”

By: GINA KOLATA