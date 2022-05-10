Argentina celebrated this Monday, May 9, the ten years of the first law in the world that does not pathologize trans identities and allows the recognition of self-perceived gender identities. It was approved in the South American country in 2012 and since then 12,655 people have changed their identity documents.

This rule grants Argentines, whether children or adolescents, as well as migrants, the right to modify their identity and gender in all their documents with a very simple and free procedure.

It is not necessary to have a manager or lawyer, present medical or psychiatric diagnoses, or perform sex change operations to prove identity.

In any case, those over 18 years of age who want to access these procedures voluntarily have access to comprehensive health care, under State endorsement, so they do not need to present a judicial authorization.

Finally, the law aims to defend gender identity against all kinds of discrimination. Special attention is paid to the treatment of children and adolescents, both in public and private spheres.

Recently, they incorporated an extra modification that allows to include the non-binary option in the document.

The law was approved on May 9, 2012, with 55 votes in favor, none against, and one abstention. It was enacted on May 23 of that same year.

Commemoration of the tenth anniversary of the law

The Senate commemorated the tenth anniversary of the law with a ceremony headed by Peronist senator Carlos Alberto Linares. He was accompanied by the Argentine LGBT+ Federation (Falgbt), the Association of Transvestites, Transsexuals and Transgenders of Argentina (Attta) and other leaders.

In the act handkerchiefs were raised for the sanction of a comprehensive trans law and the incorporation of an anti-discrimination law to protect this minority.

Rioters participate in the 30th Pride Parade in the city of Buenos Aires, on November 6, 2021. © Alejandro Pagni / AFP

This, in order for the Argentine State to make “reparation for all the years that women and men and transgender people live under the persecution, submission, torture of the military government and democratic governments,” the president of Attta said at the ceremony. , Marcela Romero.

In parallel, the Chamber of Deputies also celebrated the sanction of the Gender Identity Law. At the event, five leaders of the LGTB + community gave their testimonies, accompanied by photographs. Theatrical and musical performances were also held.

For her part, the Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, celebrated on her Twitter account that “this historic and pioneering regulation in the world allowed Argentina to be at the forefront in expanding rights.”

Something with which the Argentine Executive agreed, which tweeted that the regulation “is a healing law” that represents “more rights, more freedom, better democracy to make a fairer country,” according to what is read.

Finally, the Falgbt considered in its social networks that “it is a first step” to “advance towards real equality and repair the damage that the transvestite trans community has suffered throughout Argentine history.”

Argentina continues to reform its laws on inclusion

In 2015, article 11 of the Gender Identity Law was regulated, which grants the right to those over 18 years of age to access total surgical interventions and comprehensive hormonal treatments.

In 2019, the first Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity of the Nation was created, in which the national State is committed to protecting the perspective of gender and diversity.

In 2020, the Trans Labor Quota was established, which establishes that transvestites, transsexuals and transgender people must occupy at least 1% of the total positions in the national public sector.

In 2021, the National Executive Power incorporated an extra modification that allows the non-binary option to be included in the document, that is, the possibility that people can identify with a third option outside the binary (male-female).

Added to all this is the Equal Marriage Law as well as the right to abortion.

For its part, the University of the Arts (UNA) included in its facilities a chair of Dissident Singing, a pioneering space for lyrical training with a non-binary perspective.

In literary terms, there are more and more books on Comprehensive Sexual Education (ESI), as well as biographies or stories of people who have changed gender, under inclusive perspectives.

According to the Argentine LGBT+ Federation (Falgbt), since the sanction, 12,655 people have changed their identity documents, that is, 26 citizens out of every 100,000 inhabitants.

future challenges

Although this law represents progress at the level of society in Argentina, for many the situation is still far from what they imagined at the time.

Activists and experts consider that one of the promises that is least kept is access to surgical interventions and/or comprehensive hormonal treatments.

They also affirm that there is still work to be done so that the new generations are educated and develop in a country that respects all gender identities equally.

For children and adolescents to grow up in safe environments, they think it is necessary to incorporate Comprehensive Sex Education in school classrooms.

In addition, many activists demand that the state accompany the law with another that repairs the transvestite trans collective for the violations and violence of which they have been victims throughout history.

They denounce that, despite the Trans Labor Quota, many people cannot sustain their work due to prejudice.

Image released by Télam showing Nora Cortinas (left), co-founder of the human rights association Madres de Plaza de Mayo, hugging Sasha Sacayán, brother of the murdered trans activist Diana Sacayán -who was stabbed 13 times in 2015- after a criminal court sentenced the co-author of the crime, Gabriel David Marino (not in the frame), to life in prison in Buenos AIres on June 18, 2018. An Oral Criminal Court (OCC) sentenced Marino to life in prison as co-author of a “homicide aggravated by gender violence and hatred of gender identity”. © Laura Cano / Telam / AFP

According to the latest report from the National Observatory of LGBT Hate Crimes, in 2021, 120 crimes of this type were recorded. The crimes would have been committed in rejection of the sexual orientation, identity and/or gender expression of the victims.

With EFE and local media