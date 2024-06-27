The Gender Correspondent of EL PAÍS has received the Award for Communication committed to Women from the Spanish Federation of Women Directors, Executives, Professionals and Businesswomen (FEDEPE), which held the XXXIII award ceremony this Wednesday FEDEPE Awards at the Ateneo de Madrid. Awards that have been recognizing the talent and leadership of women in fields such as business, science, technology, industry and communication for more than three decades. Pepa Buena, the newspaper’s director, and Isabel Valdés, the Gender correspondent, collected this award for “responsible and equitable journalistic coverage” from the hands of Ana Bujaldón, the president of the Federation.

The Gender Correspondent’s Office at EL PAÍS, created in 2018, was first held by Pilar Álvarez —now head of Última Hora at the newspaper— and, since February 2022, it has been held by Valdés, who explained how the work of that Correspondent’s Office does not only consist of the daily work of information, but also of editing and gender perspective in a way that cuts across the entire editorial team and, therefore, as something collective and not individual.

Valdés declared that she is “deeply proud” of the newspaper where she works and of the colleagues in the editorial staff: “In this world today, plagued by violence and inequality against women and denialism of that violence and inequality, it is “It is a privilege to work for a newspaper that is not only aware of reality but also works from it and against it.” That, she added, “is done by putting a feminist context to any topic that is written, that is, understanding the sex and gender differences that operate in any field anywhere; also understanding that inequality and violence against women as a structural problem; analyzing and seeing the world as it is, and telling it with facts and data that reflect it, not only in Spain, but anywhere in the world.”

Well, the director spoke about how “equality is a very long road” of which a “very long distance” has already been traveled, but of which “there is also a long journey ahead.” “At this time when we must once again shake off the historical fatigue of having to defend very obvious things that we believed were outdated in relation to equality, I am especially grateful for this award. Directing a human organization of 400 journalists consists of choosing the teams well, because the brilliance of the teams is our brilliance.”

The award to EL PAÍS was one of the seven that FEDEPE gave during the gala, which again featured the honorary presidency of Her Majesty Queen Letizia, and which was chaired by the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Elma Saiz Delgado, who wanted to share with everyone the pride she felt in “being surrounded by so much female talent, among women of such worth as references.”

The president of FEDEPE, Ana Bujaldón, highlighted that this year’s motto, by us, reflects how the FEDEPE Awards recognize the positive impact of women in business culture, creating a distinctive seal in innovation and growth. Bujaldón stressed that this week, with the approval of the Parity Law, “an important step will be taken that transfers women’s demands to a legal tool” and hopes that “it will be useful to eradicate the gender wage gap or expand the number of women in leadership positions in minority sectors such as technology and Artificial Intelligence, where only one in five workers is a woman.”

The Award for the Promotion of Women was related to technology, which went to Lenovo, “for its continuous commitment to promoting gender equality within the technological field”; In the Female Director Leadership category, the award went to the president of the Osborne Group, Sofia Osborne Coloma, who thanked FEDEPE for the award, highlighting her pride in being the “first woman in 252 years” to hold the position. In addition, she remembered her great-great-grandmother Aurora Böhl de Faber, “a true pioneer who, in 1854, became the owner of 100% of the company to ensure family continuity.”

The Business Woman Leadership Award went to the president of the Mascaró Group, Lina Mascaró Pons, who expressed her gratitude to the federation for giving visibility to female leadership and highlighted the importance of these awards to influence future generations of managers and businesswomen. Eva Nogales de la Morena, researcher and professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Biology, who has numerous international recognitions such as the 2023 Shaw Prize in Life Sciences —known as the Eastern Nobel Prize—for her contributions to the structural biology of gene transcription, she highlighted the importance of female leadership and the value of effort and education instilled by her parents and mentors.

The Women’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award went to the founder and general director of Ailin, Isabel Caruana Reginfo, who in her speech stated that “undertaking and innovating in the field of health has never been easy”, and finally, the International Award was for the physicist and scientist Anna Fontcuberta i Morral, who in 2025 will be the first female rector of the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne (EPFL), a Swiss university specialized in engineering and technology, considered a world leader in its field.

In addition, Telefónica received a special mention for its promotion of the professional development of women with disabilities and at the same event the FEDEPE Partner Award was awarded to Ana Lorente, a pioneering journalist in the gastronomic sector and businesswoman, who reflected on her career. from the creation of the Leisure Guide to the founding of multiple successful projects.