Under the auspices of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and President of the Dubai Women’s Foundation, and within the activities of the World Government Summit, which will launch its work in Dubai Early next week, sessions and activities of the “Gender Balance Forum” and the “Women in Government Forum” will be held during the period from 13 to 15 February, within the framework of the great interest that the UAE and its leadership attach to the women’s file and gender balance, and based on Ensuring that the international community shares the inspiring achievements and successes achieved by the UAE in this field.

The two forums will discuss the reality and opportunities for achieving further progress in gender balance and governmental participation of women in the region and the world through these dialogue sessions, in which international leaders and officials from the government and private sectors will participate, in addition to representatives of international organizations with distinguished expertise in gender policies.

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the importance of the topics to be discussed by the two forums in advancing gender balance and strengthening the role of women at the local and global levels, as part of the international efforts aimed at accelerating the achievement of the fifth goal of sustainable development goals related to gender balance.

And the empowerment of all girls and women, noting that the UAE is one of the leading countries in adopting and adhering to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals approved by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015, and incorporating them among the main pillars of its strategic plans.

In her turn, Ohood bint Khalfan Al-Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Vice President of the World Government Summit Foundation, confirmed that the Women in Government Forum highlights the role of women in shaping the future agenda through their active contribution to leading government work, in addition to inspiring the new generation of leaders. Young women to participate in the design of tomorrow in its various sectors.

For her part, Mona Al-Marri, Vice President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, said: “Since the establishment of the UAE, our leadership has realized the importance of gender balance, especially the impact of women in economic and social life. Thanks to the government’s firm commitment to gender balance, the country has reached an advanced global position in global competitiveness indicators related to this field.

She emphasized that the Gender Balance Forum, which is being held within the activities of the World Government Summit, reflects the country’s efforts to accelerate gender balance regionally and globally, and sheds light on the reality of balance, and opportunities to enhance it through discussions and fruitful opinions of officials, experts, representatives of the private sector and international organizations who will participate in the dialogue sessions. for the forum.