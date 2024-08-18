For three years, since the Taliban returned to power, girls in Afghanistan have not been able to attend secondary school. Even though they desperately need a basic education, Their rights have been systematically curtailed under the Taliban’s ‘gender apartheid’ regime.

In early July in Qatar, the United Nations and representatives of other countries managed to sit down with the Taliban to discuss the various problems facing Afghanistan, But girls’ (and women’s) rights were not on the agenda of the talks. (There was also no participation by Afghan women’s organizations or civil society organizations in general).

The Taliban insisted (and insist) that they will not accept international advice on this issue. In flagrant violation of international law (and disregard for our common humanity), the Taliban have disregarded the United Nations Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The only acceptable response to this abuse is to continue to demand that the Taliban pay attention to the concerns of the international community. Even if the regime does not listen to the UN, which has condemned its violations, can respond to pressure from fellow Muslimsmany of whom have warned that refusing to develop the potential of half the population is jeopardizing Afghanistan’s future.

A future without them

If women are not allowed into the workforce, Afghanistan will never recover from its decades of war and extreme poverty. Around half of the population will still need humanitarian aid.

Afghan girls dream of becoming doctors, nurses, teachers, engineers, entrepreneurs and much more. They want to play their part in rebuilding a strong, economically viable and independent Afghanistan. There is no good reason why they should be denied that opportunity.

The Taliban’s education policy is not only detrimental to women and girls. According to Human Rights Watch, there has been a significant decline in the quality of education of children in eight of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.

Another tragic consequence of girls’ exclusion from education has been the rise in forced marriages. A recent UN Women report documents a 25 percent increase in the rate of child marriagesand the NGO cites the prohibition of education as one of the main causes.

In other cases, systematic violations of girls’ rights are matters of life and death. Mental anguish, depression and suicide attempts are on the rise, and The risk of maternal mortality – women, girls and young women dying in childbirth – appears to have increased by at least 50 percent.. Evidence from around the world shows that schooling girls can reduce child mortality (under five years) by up to half, so we must now prepare for an increase in child mortality in Afghanistan.

These abuses are not limited to children. The Taliban have also banned female and female teachers from working in the civil service and at universities.and have stifled Afghan civil society. Following the suspension of women’s right to work in national and international NGOs, many of these organisations have found it impossible to continue operating and providing basic services in the country.

The future of Afghanistan depends on reversing these bans. For every additional year of schooling a country provides its children, it can expect up to an 18 percent return in GDP per capita. For every dollar spent on girls’ education, Afghanistan would generate $2.80 in future earnings. But if women are unable to enter the workforce, Afghanistan will never recover from its decades of war and extreme poverty. About half of the population will still need humanitarian aid.

The voices of girls

Brave Afghan girls, supported by the Education Cannot Wait Foundation’s groundbreaking #AfghanGirlsVoices campaign, are demanding an end to the Taliban’s gender apartheid. Underground schools, homeschooling, and distance learning can help. By 2023, Education Cannot Wait investments in Afghanistan reached nearly 200,000 girls and boys through community-based education programs.

But despite overwhelming demand from girls, our partners on the ground are battling clerical resistance, especially in Taliban strongholds like Helmand and Kandahar in the southwest of the country. Authorities should be aware that Afghanistan will not receive funding for education until it restores full access for girls.

In the meantime, we can do more to reach Afghan girls by expanding the provision of online and radio courses to the rest of the world. That means recruit more universities and schools to offer online courses and make their study plans available.

There are also other ways to put pressure on the Taliban leadership. We know that not all Taliban agree with the ongoing discrimination of their daughters, sisters and wives. Other countries can increase pressure on the regime through their own national legal frameworks, for example, sanctioning the Taliban leaders who are most resistant to girls’ rights.

Predominantly Muslim countries have a particularly important role to play. Qatar’s foreign ministry – which has long acted as a mediator between the Taliban and the West – has pushed for an end to the bans; the Saudis have criticised the Taliban for failing to grant “Afghan women their full legitimate rights, foremost of which is the right to education, which contributes to supporting security, stability, development and prosperity in Afghanistan”; and the United Arab Emirates has denounced the policy as a violation of “the teachings of Islam, and must be swiftly revoked.”

Islamic teachings do support girls’ education – ‘Iqra’, meaning reading, is the first word of the Quran – and the rest of the Muslim world promotes it. “The pursuit of knowledge is obligatory for every Muslim”states Al-Tirmidhi (collector of hadiths), Hadith (saying) 74, one of the six canonical teachings of Sunni Islam, which underlines the faith’s deep commitment to learning by both men and women.

Afghan girls must not be excluded from this commitment. They, and girls’ rights advocates around the world, need to know that This is a battle that can still be won.

GORDON BROWN

© Project Syndicate

Edinburgh