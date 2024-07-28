In societies that pride themselves on being inclusive and open, the geek breaks the mold and bursts the seams. Even in those that have normalized autistic disorders and social behaviors associated with anxiety, the geek can be the object of hate and mockery without the haters and mockers feeling embarrassed or penalized for their image of being very good people. One can share a meme that ridicules a geek, or laugh at the jokes made on TV at their expense without ceasing to consider themselves an exemplary citizen, a bicycle user, a diligent recycler, and an ally of all just causes. We have seen this these days with Roro (the tiktoker perfect and modest girlfriend), the target of hatred of those who fight for the absolute liberation of women, but it is something recurrent. If it is not her, it will be someone else: the living forces of the global village will always have the tinder at hand to light the torch against any freak with incomprehensible and extremely free behavior.

Much of television culture has been based on shooting at the geek. The weirdos, the idiots and the extreme characters whose lives cannot be assimilated into the parameters of what each time considers normal have been exposed in the center of the track, for the enjoyment of the self-proclaimed respectable. The thing can go from basic mockery (the older ones will remember Cárdenas in Martian Chroniclesor to Risitas con Quintero) to the moralistic judgment, as a warning of the path not to follow. That would be the case of Roro and others. They can ideologize and intellectualize it all they want, but they are no different from the public that went to the charades.

I’m looking forward to seeing Superstarthe series about the Spanish geeky aristocracy, that of Yurena and her entourage in the nineties. With Nacho Vigalondo as director and the Javis as producers, the thing promises to be an unbearable mirror for those who attended that from the moral superiority that comes from paying a mortgage. It will go, without a doubt, in the opposite direction of The Big Bang Theorythat bleach of friquez (no, that you like it Star Wars doesn’t make you a geek: it’s just the opposite, it makes you the lowest common denominator), and it will take the discussion to uncomfortable places that will test the commitment to diversity of more than one. Because geekdom still scares many.

