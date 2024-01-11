The 2024 Winter Series season organized by Gedlich Racing kicks off this weekend (13/14 January) at the former Formula 1 circuit of Estoril.

This year four different championships will take place (GT Winter Series, GT4 Winter Series, Protoype Winter Series and Formula Winter Series). The calendar includes six weekends between January and March at racetracks in Spain and Portugal.

Prototype, GT4 and GT Winter Series will start this weekend at Estoril. The program includes a total of eight races, all visible in free livestream on Motorsport.com on both Saturday and Sunday.

Here is the complete live program according to Italian timetables.

Saturday 13 January

3.10pm-3.40pm: GT4 Winter Series – Race 1

4.10pm-5pm: Prototype Winter Series – Race 1

5.30pm-6.00pm: GT Winter Series – Race 1

Click here to watch the live streaming

Sunday 14 January

10.15am-10.45am: GT4 Winter Series – Race 2

11.15am-12.05pm: Prototype Winter Series – Race 2

12.35-13.05: GT Winter Series – Race 2

2.20pm-3.20pm: GT4 Winter Series – Race 3

3.55pm-4.50pm: GT Winter Series – Race 3

Click here to watch the live streaming

The GT Winter Series (GTWS) will enter its fourth season in 2024. In addition to the GT3 racing cars, vehicles from the Porsche Carrera Cup and the Ferrari and Lamborghini single-brand series will also be able to participate. Each event will feature two 30-minute sprint races and one 55-minute endurance race.

The SRO-licensed GT4 Winter Series (GT4WS) is new to the 2024 program. In addition to the officially homologated GT4 cars, which are equalized through a Balance of Performance, the Porsche Cayman Trophy cars will also find space in this championship. As in the GT Winter Series, two short races and one long race will take place each weekend.

Also new for 2024 is the Prototype Winter Series (PTWS), which will take place under license from Le Mans organiser, ACO. In addition to the LMP3 cars, the JSP4 and Nova NP02 prototypes will also be able to participate. Two 50-minute races are held every weekend.

The Formula Winter Series (FWS), in which participants race identical Formula 4 cars with Tatuus chassis and Abarth engines, is about to enter its second season. Three 30-minute sprint races are held every weekend.

2024 Winter Series race calendar

13/14 January: Estoril (Portugal) – GTWS/GT4WS/PTWS

20/21 January: Portimao (Portugal) – GTWS/GT4WS/PTWS

10/11 February: Jerez (Spain) – GTWS/GT4WS/FWS

17/18 February: Valencia (Spain) – GTWS/GT4WS/FWS

02/03 March: Aragon (Spain) – GTWS/GT4WS/PTWS/FWS

09/10 March: Barcelona (Spain) – GTWS/GT4WS/PTWS/FWS