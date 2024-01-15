It's been almost five years since the release of Gears 5, and fans are eager to know more about the future of this series. Although The Coalition, the studio in charge of this series, has remained silent on the matter, A new report has indicated that the rumored Gears collection is not only a reality, but it is already playable.

According to the most recent episode of The Infinite Podcast, it has been revealed that, internally, the Gears of War collection, which would be similar to the work that 343 Industries did with the Halo Master Chief Collection, is already undergoing play testing. This means that a significant portion of development has come to an end, and the studio is doing everything it can to honor Epic Games' original work.

(FYI) According to @MiddleagegamegyThe Gears Collection is being internally tested by The Coalition The build is finished and the game testers are currently playing it now Also, The Coalition New IP is still being worked on and Ninja Theory is still working on Project Mara… pic.twitter.com/vOnRREF4J8 — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) January 13, 2024

It has long been rumored that the Gears Collection already underway. This package would include the Ultimate Edition of the original title, as well as the second, third, fourth installment and Judgment in a remastered package. The interesting thing is that these would not be simple ports, since it has been mentioned that these five titles have been rebuilt with the Unreal Engine 5.

At the moment there is no official information from The Coalition or Xbox, but considering the strong rumors we have heard in recent months, The possibility of this collection being available this year has not been ruled out.. While a new Developers_Direct will be held in just a few days, don't expect to have information about the future of this series at this event.

Along with this, those responsible for The Infinite Podcast have also pointed out that The Coalition continues to work hard on its new intellectual property, although at the moment there is no more information about it. Likewise, it was mentioned that 343 Industries helped develop the new Indiana Jones game by MachineGames, and Ninja Theory is still working on Project Mara, which will be the studio's next focus after Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

We can only wait to see what will happen with the Gears of War series in the future. Let us remember that other rumors have also mentioned that the sixth main installment is already in development. However, It is very likely that the collection will reach our hands before this happens.

Gears of Wars came to the Xbox 360 in 2006, and became one of the Xbox flagships during this generation. At the time, Epic Games, the creators of Fortnitewere responsible for the series, and not only was it an exclusive to the Microsoft console, but it was also a demonstration of the power of Unreal Engine 3.

The series enjoyed multiple sequels and a prequel that made it clear that Gears of Wars had become an Xbox mainstay. However, in 2013, Epic Games abandoned the series, and A year later it was revealed that The Coalition would be the studio in charge of the franchise, similar to what happened with 343 Industries after Bungie left Halo.

Unlike Halo, The Coalition's work was better received by fans. The fourth and fifth installments of Gears characterized the Xbox One generation, and many are eagerly awaiting more information about this third-person shooter series that, at the time, popularized the cover system. We can only wait to see what the next step will be for the property. On related topics, Netflix is ​​already working on a Gears of War movie. Likewise, rumors have indicated that Gears 6 It would be an open world game.

Editor's Note:

The Gears of War series is one that has eluded me for years. However, I recently started playing the first title in its version Ultimate Edition, and I have to admit, it's pretty fun. He couldn't wait to continue moving through the entire series, and discover what makes this property so special.

Via: The Infinite Podcast