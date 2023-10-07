Max Verstappen won the F1 World Championship for the third consecutive time in Qatar, rightfully entering among the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time. However, the Dutch driver’s indisputable talent alone would not have been sufficient to obtain these results if it had not been worthily combined with the performance of the Red Bull single-seaters that he drove. It certainly cannot represent one diminutio regarding the value of the contribution from the pilot. The comparison with his current teammate, Sergio Perez, makes it clear how the car-driver combination takes on a totally different specific weight depending on the talent of the “human factor” in the performance equation. Analyzing what were, therefore, the winning points of the cars with which Verstappen won the world titles allows us to understand the technical framework from which the driver extracted the maximum potential, thanks to his talent.