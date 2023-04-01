“This war must be stopped because business cannot be done that way,” former Bancolombia president Carlos Raúl Yepes said angrily this morning, during the second meeting of the shareholders’ meeting of Grupo Sura held in Medellín. “Nobody forced me to come here,” continued the paisa businessman, “but I couldn’t keep quiet.” He was referring to the latest maneuvers of the fiercest corporate battle in decades, which has been facing dozens of small shareholders in Colombia since November 2021 with the Gilinski family, one of the richest in the country. The ultimate goal is control of the so-called Grupo Empresarial Antioqueño (GEA), the most powerful conglomerate in the country.

An hour before Yepes delivered his words in Medellín, at around 7:55 in the morning, another extraordinary assembly of the same group had already begun in the same place. The first meeting had been convened by the tax auditor, in charge of the consulting firm Ernst & Young, after a lawsuit filed before Supersociedades, in charge of auditing most companies in the country, by Jaime Gilinski.

The objective of the lawsuit by the third richest man in Colombia was to prevent Sura’s legal representatives from voting in the assembly of Nutresa, another of the three parent companies of the GEA, which would leave Cali magnates with enough votes to define the majority of positions on the board of directors and thus control Nutresa. That meeting, in which the food company will elect its board of directors, will be held next Monday. The Superintendency had provisionally suspended the right to vote, with a rather lax proviso: if the directors explicitly authorized it, the attorneys could recover the vote.

The truth is that there was not even a quorum for the expected first meeting. Gilinski did not appear at the Plaza Mayor Convention Center, and with the attendees only 1.1% of the company’s shares were added. For the second meeting, this time with a 99.7% quorum, the Sura assembly voted with 58.4% in favor of keeping intact the representation of its delegates in the shareholder meetings of the other paisa castling companies.

The Supersociedades will have to rule on the lawsuit, in which the Gilinskis declared themselves harmed under the argument that, due to the cross-shareholding structure of the GEA, a possible conflict of interest arises: the boards of directors of the companies end up choosing turn to their bosses in other companies. Grupo Sura, for its part, challenged the delegate superintendent of corporate supervision, Carlos Mantilla, the official who signed the decision to accept the lawsuit and preventively suspend the right to vote. After the two Sura assemblies, added to the similar conclusions reached on Thursday after the Argos assembly, the third matrix, the results could be interpreted as partial defeats for the Gilinskis.

“I want to thank the 100,000 people who work in the organization,” said a calm Jaime Gilinski on Friday morning, “and 30,000 in Grupo Sura for all the efforts they have made in the last 12 months.” Since his arrival in the group, he added, “Sura’s shares have gone up more than 100%. I think that this is a reflection that has valued the actions of all the shareholders”. And in the same vein as the former president of Bancolombia, whom he thanked for his words, he made a call to “try to avoid conflicts” and to continue “forward” because everyone has “a commitment to Colombia.”

The family, after having disbursed more than 2,900 million dollars in a year and a half, has only managed to gain control of 39% of Grupo Sura and 31% of Nutresa, one of the largest food multilatinas in the region. With the financial backing of Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates, a stealthy figure who has put up the working capital. Given the impossibility of the Gilinskis to achieve their goals, financial analyst Daniel Guardiola believes that they were left in a position of no return.

“He doesn’t have many different options to move forward,” explains the director of equity analysis at the investment bank BTG Pactual. In the same way, he recalls that the “jewel in the crown” in this entire battle is Bancolombia, the largest financial institution in the country and which is a subsidiary of Grupo Sura.

A matter that is not new. The Gilinski family owned that bank, but in 1997 it sold 51% to the Antioquians and then the storm broke. The transaction ended with accusations of deceit and mismanagement on both sides. An appetizer for the current conflict, a quarter of a century later.

In fact, Carlos Raúl Yepes, with a certain tone of fed up with the situation, went back this Friday in his 10-minute speech before the Sura assembly to the events of the late 1990s: “What I want is to give you my testimony, Dr. Gilinski. I respect you and you respect me. We have known each other for many years, at one time he gave us the idea of ​​buying a majority share of Banco de Colombia. In 1997, Mr. Gilinski’s lawyer in the United States told us that we had defrauded them, and that’s when the war began… There were 12 years of suffering where I did not see my children grow up, we settled a lawsuit and we received three. At 33 years old I burst, they had to operate on my heart ”.

After the economic offensive of the eight takeover bids (OPA) launched in the last year and a half by the Gilinskis, this year’s strategy shifted towards the legal, before the control entities and the courts. That is why few observers dare to propose a possible solution that manages to clear up the conflict. Guardiola even recalls that some families of traditional paisa shareholders have traveled to the United Arab Emirates, precisely, to meet with delegates from the prince, who is very interested in Nutresa due to the advantages it would bring to a desert country with serious complications in terms of food safety. .

“An alternative to unblock the situation”, says Guardiola, “would be for a third party to appear and finally tip the scales to one side. All the Paisa families, members of the board, are very much against Gilinski. That person who unlocks the business could be the sheikh. He can be a way out to avoid the wall that the Gilinskis are running into by not finding sellers.

