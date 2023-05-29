A Bancolombia building in Bogota. Jeff Greenberg (Getty Images)

The titles of Bancolombia, the largest financial entity in the country whose largest shareholder is Grupo Sura, fell 8.46% on Thursday on the Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC) and closed at 28,850 pesos (6.05 euros). The day was not positive for the general market either. This occurred after the announcement of the agreement between the Gilinski banking family and the shareholders of Grupo Empresarial Antioqueño (GEA). Since last Wednesday, a cloud of uncertainty has floated over the future of a somewhat limping stock market, not very popular abroad and which has lost 40% of its value in dollars over the last year, according to data from Bloomberg.

Sources close to the Gilinski family take it for granted that the family clan, in tandem with their Emirati allies, will cancel the stock market registration of Grupo Nutresa, the recently acquired 87%-owned multi-latina processed food within the mutual agreement agreement that ended to a bitter year-and-a-half business dispute over the country’s most powerful conglomerate. Nutresa would leave an empty space at a time of vulnerability for the BVC, which lists the shares of only 34 companies.

And despite the fact that analysts repeat that the stock market performance of the Nutresa, Argos and Sura groups, until now the central nucleus of the GEA, has been rather modest, they also stress a paradox: their activity on the stock market maintained certain attention on a market who has suffered hardship for years.

“Nutresa’s share since 2010 is almost flat,” explains financial analyst Sebastián Arango, “with the appearance of Gilinski it moved a little better. The same happened with that of Sura. In the case of Argos, the situation has been more serious, because it has been a stock that has not risen since October 2010, with maximums of 23,700 pesos”. This is, perhaps, a good reflection of the situation and confirms that the options for investors are also reduced: “The market is not going to dry up due to the fights between three large companies,” Arango points out, “but in recent years too many species have come out and I think that there are already several consecutive blows to credibility and liquidity”.

It is worth remembering that the stock market is a private entity and a fundamental instrument for companies to have access to cheaper financing. Also a channel of tangible participation in the financial system for citizens in general (in other times, even closer than the bank, conditioned by other requirements). Ultimately, it is a kind of market that democratizes the ownership of companies and where some pension funds and public companies in the country participate.

On Thursday, the Colombian Stock Exchange reported through a statement that the negotiations of the shares of Sura, Argos and Nutresa are suspended preventively. A decision that will last until June 15 and whose objective is to give investors time for analysis and information to better move their chips in the face of changes in the landscape. The titles of the three groups closed the day on Wednesday with more or less predictable falls after the agreement whose content is still largely unknown.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

From the pact it has been established, for now, that the two sides had to give up a portion of their ambitions. Although Grupo Nutresa remains in the hands of the Gilinskis and the Arabs, the food multilatina must leave the shareholding of Grupo Sura, a decision that breaks up the iron defense of the so-called enroque antioqueño and that had shielded the companies of the group from hostile takeovers for more than four decades. But it also means that the future owners of the company that has brands such as Zenú, Pastas Doria or El Corral, give up their claims to stay with the industrial, financial and infrastructure companies of the GEA.

For its part, history from an international perspective also shows signs of exhaustion. A financial operator based in the United States says that for a year he has not received a single call from international investors interested in Colombia. In his opinion, the two vectors that have most drawn attention to other markets are the doubts generated by the political shift to the left, embodied in President Petro, and the ups and downs of the transaction between the GEA and the Gilinskis, which has already been It had spanned over a year and a half.

Nutresa, he adds, was attractive to international investors because it is the only consumer products company, since the other two blocks focus on financial or infrastructure matters. To exemplify the loss of attractiveness, remember that when it began to cover the Colombian market, 100 million dollars were traded daily. Today there are less than 30. Along the same lines, Juan Camilo Jiménez, manager of the financial company Estrategia Andina, adds that it is never good for an issuer to come out in such a tight market.

In his speech, however, pessimism is not widespread and he recalls that Nutresa “was not a great creator of liquidity in the Colombian stock market either.” He recalls that the only effective method in recent decades to whet the appetite of investors was precisely the nine takeover bids (OPA) launched by the Gilinskis. “We must also take into account that we have been in a punished market and its action never represented more than 3%” of the market.

Reasons enough for him to see an opportunity: “I believe that the GEA companies had dozens of projects that were stuck,” Jiménez continues, “and this is a good time for them to take a second wind, after so much wear and tear on behalf of the legal uncertainty, and are launched with new shares and new issues, even in the long term”.

Felipe Gómez, director of the Colombian chapter of the British financial manager Ashmore, adds that it is a good situation for changes to be made at the regulatory level: “Many of these things did not happen a while ago. But after what we saw with the nine hostile takeover bids, we should take the example of the most developed markets and protect investors who sell at less favorable conditions, cheaper. That would be a sign of great confidence for the markets.”

In any case, former Finance Minister Juan Camilo Restrepo recalls that the Colombian Stock Market has historically been a small player, with a lack of liquidity and just over thirty listed companies: “Things should return to their normal course . But we are facing an unprecedented panorama in Colombia. I believe that the big impact already occurred during the bids for those shares and the defense strategy of the Antioquia group. With an ongoing business type transaction I think what is relevant is the result of a deal that came down to a stock exchange. The Gilinskis, supported by the resources of the Arabs through intermediaries, are left with the most important food company in Colombia, Nutresa, and the Antioquians are basically left with the financial group. Forecasting further is not easy”.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.