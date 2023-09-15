Home page politics

From: Michael Hirz

Split

The clever “Voice of the East”: the Erfurt journalist Sergej Lochthofen. © private

The journalist Sergej Lochthofen has a clear analysis of why the right-wing extremist AfD is doing particularly well in East Germany. Is the West experiencing the same thing – just with a time delay?

Cologne – People have gotten used to it: West Germany is the engine of developments, this is where the music plays, wealth is generated and the future is shaped. The East? Well, it’s just lagging behind, always in danger of being left behind. But in one area we have been recording a reversal of momentum for years; here the East is leading the way and setting the trend:

With the growing success of the AfD, the so-called New States have a locomotive function, where the self-proclaimed Alternative for Germany is already a people’s party for long stretches. She is currently preparing to conquer another top municipal office in Nordhausen, Thuringia. How can that be? And why is the rise of the AfD happening faster in East Germany?

Which parts of the GDR population were overwhelmed?

“33 years ago, the then GDR citizens got on a train to Germany, but many never got there,” says Sergej Lochthofen, describing the development with an image. The Erfurt journalist and successful author is considered one of the most important voices in the new federal states, and his contemporary diagnoses are in demand. The changed reality has overwhelmed those parts of the population for whom security and manageability came before freedom, who see democracy and an open society as more of a threat. Their influence by the GDR state also made them susceptible to authoritarian patterns, to right-wing populist and right-wing extremist ideas.

► Sergei Lochthofenborn in 1953 in what was then the Soviet Union, is a well-known East German journalist – and part of a German-Soviet journalist family with an eventful history. ► His father, Lorenz Lochthofen, a miner Dortmund, emigrated to the Soviet Union in 1930, studied journalism and worked as an editor for a German-language newspaper. But as early as 1938, Lochthofen became a victim of the Soviet dictator Stalin’s arbitrary purges and disappeared into labor camps and exile for several years. ► In 1956 Lorenz Lochthofen was rehabilitated and two years later he was allowed to emigrate to what was then the GDR with his Soviet wife and two sons. His son Sergej also studied journalism there and became an editor at the district newspaper “Das Volk” in Erfurt during the GDR era. ► After the fall of communism, Sergej Lochtofen became elected by his colleagues as editor-in-chief of the newspaper, which was renamed “Thüringer Allgemeine” and was soon majority owned by a West German newspaper group. Sergej Lochthofen remained editor-in-chief of “TA” until the end of 2009, and from then on worked as a journalist and author. His son, Boris Lochtofenis director of the Thuringia State Broadcasting Center in Erfurt at the license-financed MDR. ► Had GDR citizenship Sergej Lochthofen never did – it was only in 1993 that he gave up his Soviet passport and became a citizen of the reunited Federal Republic of Germany. See also HS in Ukraine “I will never forgive” - HS visited a bombed-out Ukrainian village where even more civilian casualties could be uncovered than in Butcha

Is the West currently experiencing the same uncertainty?

It is possible that we in the West are currently experiencing – with a time delay – great uncertainty. The world as we perhaps perceived it in childhood is dissolving. The street scene is more colorful, which not everyone sees as an enrichment, membership in church communities, sports clubs, unions and choirs is considered uncool, and experiences have only marginal significance for today’s working and living world.

A political offer like that of the AfD comes at just the right time, as it promises to restore an unrealistically glorified past: without globalization and migration, hierarchically ordered, socially secure. Even a cursory look at the archives shows that such a past never existed – except in Bullerbü.

Sergej Lochthofen recognizes clear omissions when it comes to immigration

If you talk to Sergej Lochthofen about this topic, he also sees mistakes and omissions in the democratic parties. When it comes to the major issue of immigration, he sees clear failures (“too much reaction, too little creative action”), and necessary decisions have been repeatedly postponed – for example in climate protection – with the result that problems pile up at some point. It goes without saying that many voters will no longer expect solutions from such parties.

But: “We as a society as a whole have allowed an atmosphere as if Germany were in a situation like Afghanistan. That is of course complete nonsense.” Lochthofen is convinced that this will not drive votes for the opposition in Berlin, but rather will be grist to the mill of the die-hards, the opponents of the system, the enemies of democracy, the frustrated.

Friedrich Merz wanted to halve the support for the AfD, but the opposite happened

This thesis seems to be correct: So far, the attempt by parts of the CDU/CSU to score points with the topics of gender and wokeness has failed. The Union’s poll numbers are stagnating, the sympathies for opposition leader Friedrich Merz are below those of unpopular traffic light politicians, although – or because? – he is the conservative frontman in the culture war. He failed to fulfill his promise as chairman of the CDU to halve the AfD’s approval ratings. On the contrary, they are now twice as high nationwide. Perhaps the clearer demarcation from the AfD positions, as suggested by smart Hendrik Wust in Dusseldorf who cares for that has little to gain from the hyperventilating culture waras the NRW Prime Minister recently announced in the Cologne press club.

We learn that immunizing society against right-wing populist and sometimes right-wing extremist ideas appears to be more difficult than developing effective vaccination protection against the life-threatening corona virus. (mh/IDZRNRW)