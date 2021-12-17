The GDP Monitor-FGV pointed to a 0.7% retraction in economic activity in October, compared to September, and growth of 1% in the moving quarter ended in October, compared to that ended in July. In the year-on-year comparison, the economy stagnated in October and grew 2.3% in the moving quarter ended in October.

The information was released today (17) by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV).

In monetary terms, it is estimated that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP, sum of goods and services produced in the country) in the year to October, in current values, was R$7.162 trillion.

According to the coordinator of the FGV-GDP Monitor, Claudio Considera, the Brazilian economy remains stagnant with a decline in October compared to September and paralyzed in relation to the same month last year. “We have to take into account that the month of October last year had a negative result, which would make it easier to grow this year”, he said.

Household consumption grew 1.9% in the moving quarter ended in October compared to the same period last year. In the seasonally adjusted series, household consumption increased by 0.6% compared to the previous quarter.

Gross fixed capital formation, which are investments, grew 7.6% in the moving quarter ended in October compared to the same period last year. “It is important to highlight the visible drop in growth rates since the month of June this year. In the seasonally adjusted series, gross fixed capital formation grew (2%) in the moving quarter ended in October compared to that ended in July”, informed the Ibre/FGV.

Exports grew 5.7% in the moving quarter ended in October compared to the same period last year. The high growth of the services sector (31.3%) is the main responsible for this positive rate. On the other hand, in the analysis of the seasonally adjusted series, exports decreased by 0.8% in the moving quarter ended in October compared to the one ended in July.

Imports grew 20.9% in the moving quarter ended in October compared to the same period last year. In the analysis of the seasonally adjusted series, imports decreased by 0.3% in the moving quarter ended in October, compared to the one ended in July.

“The industry had a negative result, driven by the strong fall in the transformation industry, while agriculture and cattle raising showed strong growth”, said Claudio Considera. “The growth of the year will be guaranteed by the consumption of families and the government”.

