Debates about restricting the right to strike are slowly gaining momentum – which is understandable.

It was almost to be expected: the GDL strike and its stubborn chairman are so annoying that the first politicians are now calling for coercive measures. It is still a hesitant debate. Rightly so. Because the right to strike is protected by the Basic Law. But strikes must also be proportionate and must not blatantly violate the common good. It is therefore understandable to think about readjusting legal gaps.

GDL is calling for a strike again: arbitration between the union and the railway could also fail

For example, it is astonishing that there are no guidelines for arbitration, i.e. a kind of regulation as to when the collective bargaining parties have to be under the supervision of an arbitrator. That can be discussed. But: Even if it were stipulated in the future that arbitration was mandatory after the third strike, success would not be guaranteed. Even in the event of arbitration between the GDL and the railway, no one could order the train drivers to accept the outcome of the arbitration. So it can also fail. And then?

It would be best if such mind games were not necessary at all. Instead of tinkering with the right to strike, one could also ask why the German Civil Service Association doesn't finally have a moderating influence on its member union GDL and, for example, threaten to withdraw funds or membership rights. Germany has done well with its collective bargaining law and a comparatively moderate strike culture – compared to France or Italy, for example. It would be a catastrophe if this were to change now because of a small union with a prestige-seeking chairman.