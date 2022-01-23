The shock to Pepe Domínguez. The departure of José Domínguez Rodríguez from the Democratic Governance Directorate -formerly the Government Directorate- generated a series of readings this weekend, since the event occurred a few days after the Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Inzunza, made public that just in that area they had fired 44 employees who came from the previous administration and who allegedly carried out espionage work, a version that Governor Rocha Moya himself denied on Saturday and assured that it was due to the excessive presence of personnel. And although Inzunza Cázarez declared that Lucía Arámburo’s new assignment as Pepe Domínguez’s replacement “marks a new episode in the forms and backgrounds of dialogue and agreement with social groups and organizations in Sinaloa, leaving behind the old practices of the extinct Government Directorate”, the other version, the one that emerged from the corridors of the Government Palace, is that Domínguez Rodríguez, who was general coordinator of Communication in the six-year term of Jesús Aguilar Padilla and is also a friend of Rocha Moya, felt ignored in this responsibility that the morenista state president gave him, in addition to the fact that he would be against dismissals, for which he presented his resignation to the governor and the latter, in order not to leave him out of his government, offered to send him to the administrative direction of Cecyte. What is a fact is that Pepe did not match Inzunza’s style.

Tremble matches! Now it turns out that the former local deputy Apolinar García Carrera, who in 2018 came to Congress hand in hand with Morena through the plurinominal route and then joined the Labor Party bench due to incompatibility of ideals, now intends to form his own party, you see you that creating new political institutes is profitable, even if they don’t last long. Out loud we learned that the former legislator is trying to convince whoever is willing to add them to his project, it does not matter if they are brunettes or of any other color, the important thing is that they are willing to undertake the adventure. We’ll see if it’s successful, because a lot of money and work is needed to form a party. He was even seen among the group of PT supporters who earlier this week supported the scavengers’ demonstration.

like a pig’s bow, This is how Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro left this week the Morenista deputy Serapio Vargas Ramírez and, incidentally, the PRI member Luis Javier de la Rocha Zazueta, who not only criticized them for rejecting his proposal for a property increase, but also balconed them as debtors of the property tax, but not any debtor, no. De Serapio assured that he owes about 300,000 pesos, and although he admitted that he does, he said that it is “little”, only 55,000 pesos for a property and he does not intend to pay it because he assures that it is unconstitutional to impose a tax on a property. But the one who blew up the fence is De la Rocha, because this deputy admitted that he owes the modest amount of 200 thousand pesos, but argued that it is due to the existence of his father’s assets that corresponded to investments in real estate and he is trying to complete the domain transfer procedures. Even during the week he was seen at City Hall looking for how to solve that pending. The mayor will be encouraged to initiate an embargo process.

Aunt Tatis calls for citizen awareness. On tour in Sinaloa this weekend, the secretary of Economy of the federal government, Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo, supported the cancellation of some massive events by the state government, such as the Culiacán Marathon and the Expoagro Sinaloa, to try to contain the infections. of covid-19. He even called for citizen conscience to respect health protocols and anticipated that this fourth wave will not only have economic effects, but also remains in terms of health. Well, since I was talking about the subject, I would have taken advantage of the fact that Governor Rubén Rocha Moya was close by to ask him to also be more responsible in the signals that he sends as governor, because on Wednesday night he was one of the thousands of people who packed the stadium of the Tomato growers regardless of the risk.

