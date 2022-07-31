WITHOUT PAYING ATTENTION At the call made by ordinary militants, many morenistas who hold public office signed up to be voted as party councilors. Among those who ignored the call to resign if they wanted to be councilors were federal deputy Merary Villegas, senator Raúl Elenes and local deputies Pedro Villegas, Jesús Ibarra, Victoria Sánchez, Serapio Vargas and Almendra Negrete. There were many people who, when going to vote, were annoyed to see these characters on the lists, considering that they want to monopolize the party from all angles. In the vote to elect the directors there was everything, except the transparency and honesty that some morenistas proclaim; they occurred from the classic carries, as well as the induction to vote, among other irregularities. The last straw was that Governor Rubén Rocha showed that some PRI members were joining the party yesterday. What could not be denied was the high voter turnout that one would like to see in a constitutional election. At the end of the day, at least in Culiacán, the event took place calmly.

DIGNITY the former mayor of Culiacán Jesús Estrada Ferreiro had when he did not go to vote to elect Morena’s directors, what was said was that he did not go to the module at least at the time the media had been summoned is because he did not he wanted to join the party. While the former mayor decided not to go to the polls, those he considers his political enemies, such as the Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Inzunza Cázarez, as well as Governor Rubén Rocha, joined the party.

ANNOYANCE there is in the Municipal Police because some agents the least they expected was that, after years of not having a salary increase, the increase announced by Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez would be minimal to that of inflation, but no, it was only 4 percent, which is very skinny. Although Jesús Estrada Ferreiro did not have in mind to give them a raise, but with the change, the agents believed that they would do better. In addition, as if that disappointment were not enough, once again they imposed a military man as head of the agency. A person who does not know the uses and customs of the inhabitants will be responsible for working for prevention. Undoubtedly, the actions of this military command will be under scrutiny and they will also be required to give results and not just come to collect a check just for coming recommended.

SNUB Most of the deputies did to Aurelia Leal, the president of the Civil Protection Commission, since they did not attend the Atlas of Risk and Natural Phenomena forum attended by the head of Civil Protection and other experts in the field. The PRI member Cinthia Valenzuela went in solidarity. The other members of the Commission, who are Gené Bojórquez, Luis de la Rocha, were conspicuous by their absence, not even the president of Jucopo, Feliciano Castro, attended. Perhaps it will be a message for the lawsuit he had with Rubén Rocha, but it is very unprofessional that, since Sinaloa has a large number of flood zones, the deputies do not inform themselves about such important issues as prevention.

