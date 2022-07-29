THE LEGISLATURE AMENDS THE PENAL CODEL of Sinaloa to toughen the sentences against some of the crimes. In recent days, amendments have been made to the law for the punishment of the theft of fishery products and for the crime of rape. In the case of the laws against poaching, the Fisheries Commission, chaired by deputy Juan Carlos Patrón Rosales, criminalized the theft of shrimp, tilapia, mojarra and oysters, as well as equipment and machinery and other work supplies from aquaculture farms. This gives more certainty to the 11,455 fish farmers in 57 communities, where they operate 902 shrimp farms, 119 tilapia farms, and 62 oyster farms. This set generates more than 8 thousand jobs in highly marginalized areas such as fishing fields.

A MORE SENSITIVE PENAL CODE towards the violence exercised against women, is what the current legislature seeks. Yesterday he raised the penalties for those who commit the crime of rape. Article 183 contemplated a penalty for the crime of sexual abuse from 1 to 3 years. That way, whoever committed the act could obtain her freedom. Since yesterday, penalties of up to 10 years in prison have been written in the Penal Code for those found guilty of these acts against minors. Good for the current legislature, taking into account that it has a list of almost 400 bills in the “freezer.” A committee to review proposals would not be bad.

ONE OF THE CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES generated yesterday in the State Congress, was the decision not to sanction the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, for the personalized promotion and violation of the principle of impartiality, as well as the infraction consisting of the dissemination of government propaganda during the process of revocation of mandate. The legislators decided that there will be no sanction due to the absence of sanctioning regulations specific to the matter at the time the aforementioned events took place. So the file SUP-REP-362/2022 and accumulated dated June 8, 2022 were archived and the case considered closed. The old adage says well that impunity is the mother of all social ills.

THE CITIZEN MOVEMENT PARTY began the fight for the resources that, he considers, correspond to him as prerogatives of the municipal governments. Yesterday, the leader of that institution in the entity, Sergio Torres, announced the lawsuit against the City Councils of Cosalá and El Fuerte. Both owe the economic items to Movimiento Ciudadano. Cosalá owes 174 thousand 28 pesos; and El Fuerte, 165 thousand 579 pesos corresponding to the years 2018, 2019 and 2020. The case directly compromises the administrations headed by Gildardo Leyva, in El Fuerte, and Carla Corrales, in Cosalá, since the MC leader assures that he will not to rest until you get those resources.

THE DAMAGES CAUSED by the administration of Jesús Estrada Ferreiro continue to be evaluated a little less than two months after he left office. Yesterday, the president of the Public Finance and Administration Commission of the State Congress, Jesús Alfonso Ibarra Ramos, estimated that only because of the disappearance of the Ceprofies, 3 thousand 831.06 million pesos were not received from 2018 to 2019.

