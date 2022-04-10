Came the day. Authorities of the National Electoral Institute in Sinaloa affirmed that everything is ready so that Sinaloans who wish to can participate in the Revocation of Mandate consultation on this day, a historical fact that as a democratic alternative was established in the Law in 2021 and was requested by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself and his supporters. In Sinaloa, the electoral authority will install 1,346 polling station boards that must open at eight in the morning and close at six in the afternoon, of course, guaranteeing the opportunity to participate to whoever has joined the line at that time of the afternoon as a limit. The results are even expected to be public today before midnight. If you, someone of your acquaintances or relatives wants to participate, but do not know where to go because there are fewer voting booths and therefore they are farther from where you live, you can go online to the official website of the National Electoral Institute and look for the special Revocation section. of Mandate or send a message via WhatsApp to 5558097300. It is important to know that in Culiacán there will be two special booths, one installed in the Milenium Bus Station and another in the Constitución Civic Center. Remember that, even if the validity of your voter card has ended in 2021, you can use it for this query.

Arrangement between Estrada and deputies? After the series of criticisms made against the members of the Federation of Lawyers of Sinaloa (FAS) for having presented a request for impeachment against Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, but they did not ratify it and therefore the Local Congress rejected this week, the leader of said organization, lawyer Julio Sergio Alvarado Andrade, attacked the 64th Legislature, who does not rule out that they have an agreement with the municipal president of Culiacán to reject not only the request they presented, but also the other two, since he advanced knowledge that they could not prosper in the absence of serious violations of the Constitution. The serious thing about this matter, he affirms, is that Congress should have notified them that they had only three days to ratify the request, but it did not, so they are considering filing a claim for amparo against the Legislative Power. Julio Sergio regrets having found out through the media and statements by Feliciano Castro that their request had been rejected, because the deputies did not even have time to notify him of that decision, for which he insists on the possibility that the legislators could be paving the way for Road.

They treat them like accomplices of spies. With messages such as “We are not spies nor are we accomplices”, this is how members of the security body of the Government Palace demonstrated this weekend, who accuse that after Governor Rubén Rocha Moya made public having found around 10 cameras of video hidden in the ceiling panels of his office and in the offices of the Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Inzunza, that of Welfare Ruth Díaz Gurría and in that of Administration and Finance of Enrique Díaz Vega. That day, the state president pointed out that in the installation of the devices used for espionage there must have been complicity of the security elements, for which the police assure that they have been treated inhumanely, in addition to being accused of something that they assure not to have done. For now, they have been removed.

Days to reflect. For those who usually stay in the city during Holy Week and attend the celebration held by the Catholic Church, especially the staging of the passion, death and resurrection of Christ, they should know that the activities begin this Palm Sunday. If you wish to consult the complete program, you can do so on the Facebook page of the Diocese of Culiacán.

