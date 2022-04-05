Ferreiro’s outdated proposal. Once again they reverse another proposal from Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro. Unlike the first mayor of Culiacán, Governor Rubén Rocha does not consider it necessary for vacationers to ask for the anticovid-19 vaccination certificate to enter the beaches and recreational centers during the days of Holy Week. The state president considers that it is unnecessary to complicate life for Sinaloans, especially during the upcoming vacations. Rocha even sarcastically explained how people would go on the beaches taking out the trunk to show the certificate, and considered that not even the face mask should be a requirement because it can no longer be defending the pandemic. It must be remembered that the first culichi mayor, Estrada, warned that whoever has not been vaccinated could not enter the spas not only in Culiacán, but also in Navolato, taking attributions that do not correspond to them, since in matters of sanitary measures during the pandemic The highest authority is supposed to be the State Health Council chaired by Governor Rubén Rocha.

Inconvenience. There is no longer an alliance with the Sinaloense Party, Governor Rubén Rocha clarified after learning that Morena’s national adviser, Emilio Ulloa, came to Sinaloa to support the Sinaloense Party (PAS). The state president expressed his annoyance that Ulloa had not made a single call to him and that he spent money on a plane to come to defend an alliance that was electoral and has already concluded. He also made it clear that the PAS also gained a lot from the alliance, since it had several deputies (eight, although it has already lost two), mayors and councilors, in addition to appointing the secretary of tourism. In the case of Héctor Melesio Cuén, current secretary of health, he stressed that he is subordinate. Undoubtedly, these statements and the fact that the governor asks the PAS not to demand other things, will continue to be an issue in the coming days, since it is evident that the differences between the state president and the founder and moral leader of the PAS are becoming stronger.

Campaigning for Sinaloa. This afternoon, the national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, will be in Culiacán, who in recent days has been very active in various states of the country promoting the Revocation of the Mandate, disguising his activism as “closure of the citizen campaign.” The event to which he will attend has been called the national closure #QueSigaAMLO, starting at five in the afternoon at the Aquatic Park. Just this weekend, several images of Mario Delgado circulated on social networks together with the Secretary General of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, at the Coahuila airport, which unleashed a barrage of criticism because the federal official allegedly used an official plane to make a partisan campaign, since the aircraft in which he traveled to that state in the north of the country belongs to the National Guard.

Chocolate regularization, a reality. Those interested in regularizing their vehicles of foreign origin and who have previously registered since yesterday on the platform enabled by the State Government, will be able to go from today to the facilities of the Livestock Fair in the Sinaloa capital. Even the state president, Rubén Rocha, confirmed yesterday that during these first 15 days this procedure will only be carried out in Culiacán and then they will be transferred to other cities. He also revealed that they will apply a 30 percent discount on the payment for the placement, which will reduce the payment to 1,853 pesos, which will help to cover the additional charge of 2,000 pesos as a federal tax for the regularization. Whoever is waiting for this opportunity throughout the state should know that in Culiacán they will operate in the Livestock Fair, in Mazatlán and in Ahome it will be the Multiple Use Center, in Guasave it will be the baseball stadium and in Guamúchil the Convention Center.

