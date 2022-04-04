Uuuyy what fear with Ferreiro. Anyone who has not been vaccinated against covid-19 will not be able to enter the resorts or the beaches of Culiacán or Navolato, Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro warned. He said he was concerned because the IMSS delegate in Sinaloa, Tania Clarissa Medina, told him that there are very few people who go to get vaccinated, so he considers that there are many people who do not go because they do not want to and that they have their right not to. vaccinate or die if they wish, but they have no right to infect others. We clarify that we are in favor of vaccination, but the criticism for the mayor of Culiacán is that he was not that strict when he campaigned for his re-election or when it was closed, there he is in the photos surrounded by thousands of Sinaloans and It was when the number of infections and deaths from covid were very high, so with what moral quality is he now strict? Now he also wants to give orders in the municipality of Navolato. Estrada Ferreiro presumes and is deceived only by saying and believing that thanks to him thousands of people were vaccinated when he threatened that people who had not been immunized would not be allowed to enter clubs and bars, after that he said that the lines at the vaccination centers were very long, but he must also remember that he was never able to make all public transport users wear face masks, although he also threatened that they would be taken off the unit or even arrested. In short, the mayor and his desire to have a leading role, for now it seems that no one is afraid of him.

Let the diesel thing thunder. The PRI deputy Luis Javier de la Rocha is rubbing his hands so that on April 10 many Sinaloans charge the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for the damage caused by the shortage and the rise in diesel prices. Also that by going to participate in the revocation of the mandate they remember the increase in the cost of the basic basket, that the price of gasoline has not fallen and the lack of medicines in hospitals. Undoubtedly, this process will be a reference to measure the acceptance of the President of the Republic and above all what many citizens are willing to do to continue in office, since some Sinaloans will be very far from the voting booths. And speaking of fuel, the supply at gas stations in Sinaloa is expected to normalize this week.

Without answering the insurers. The call continues from the state Congress for companies to pay the insurance against thefts to the schools that were affected, but the deputies will be able to make a thousand calls and they will not pay attention to them because the one who handles this matter is the federal government and apparently Sepyc senior officials are not interested in bothering the owners of the insurers and much less have the intention of managing resources for the improvements of the dismantled facilities. The worst thing is that the robberies continue, but the head of Sepyc, Graciela Domínguez Nava, says she knows nothing.

Indebted. Those who claim not to be able to sleep are the urban transport concessionaires, on the one hand they have not received any support from the authorities despite the fact that they have been working during the pandemic taking out only for diesel. There have already been those who lost the “Puro Sinaloa” trucks, a debt they contracted during the past administration and could not pay. Every time the dollar increases, the cost of spare parts increases, the dollar goes down and the parts do not go down, explained the transportation leader, Joel Camacho. All the inputs go up for them and they have not updated the rate. They are currently experiencing fuel shortages and rising prices, so they urgently call Governor Rubén Rocha Moya to meet with them. According to the concessionaire, there are carriers who flat out don’t know what to do to stay in business and if they flat out don’t receive any support from the government of lost cheap loans, they are going to go totally bankrupt and many families will stay in the abandonment.

