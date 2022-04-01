Change of actitud. The release of the offices of the Ministry of Public Education and Culture and that image in which the head of Sepyc, Graciela Domínguez Nava, is seen, accompanied by Fernando Torrecillas, leader of Section 27 of the National Union of Workers at the Service of the Education, leaving the facilities, confirm from the outset a change in attitude on both sides to start a dialogue table, sit down to talk and, incidentally, stop hindering not only the procedures that are carried out in those offices that remained taken for several weeks, but also give hope that there will be no more calls for work stoppages that only harmed children and adolescents who have not yet recovered from the effects of the pandemic. Now many wonder what the agreement was and who intervened to calm the conflict and sit down the two parties to negotiate. It is said that it was the governor himself who discussed the issue with the national leadership of this union section, since in the local field the tools seemed already exhausted. From the outset, Torrecillas confirmed that, although they have not yet reached an agreement, there is a willingness for dialogue and a commitment to mutual respect. We’ll see if the union’s demand to dismiss undersecretary Horacio Lora Oliva continues and they forget about it, because we must not forget that they accuse him of favoring the radical wing of the CNTE.

Political trial and other things. It seems that the stars align against Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, who has already accumulated three requests for impeachment against him before the local Congress and it is said that they are preparing one more, in addition to having many voices that question him, mainly that of Rubén Rocha. Moya, with whom the lawsuit escalated to another level this Wednesday when he pointed out that he had not reached the governorship cleanly. Among the political actors who no longer support the mayor’s rude behavior or criticism are the local deputies, who, by the way, will have the opportunity to initiate a political trial, as long as they find elements. The algidity with the first mayor is such that in the corridors of Congress and other stages of the Sinaloa capital it is strongly commented that the political trial against him is going because it is going and that there is only one person who could stop it, and that you already knows who he is, dispatches at the National Palace. As a symptom of all this, in the facilities of the state Legislative Branch the question is no longer whether or not there will be a political trial against Estrada, the recurring question is about who will sign up to relieve him of office. And although there are at least three morenista deputies who, if the conditions arise, could raise their hands, we will reserve their names, because who knows if they could be taken into account, we will only say that one of them is very young, another is not a pure morenista and the third is very stuck.

Lack of capabilities? For now, yesterday, the local deputy and still state leader of the PRI, Cinthia Valenzuela Langarica, lamented that, even knowing her performance and that she does not have the skills required to govern a municipality like Culiacán, the citizens have re-elected for a second mandate to Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, since the fact that he currently has three requests for impeachment against him is a reflection of poor performance. Despite this, he announced that, although they are waiting for the opinions of each request, the PRI legislators will be very respectful of the process followed in Congress, but he did recall that one of the sectors that has been harshly offended by the municipal president is the media.

The PAN does not remove the finger of the line. Taking advantage of the visit of Marko Cortés, president of National Action in the country, the state leader of the albiazul party, Roxana Rubio Valdez, insisted that they resume efforts to try to rebuild the parliamentary group in the local Congress. The first bet will be to try to convince the PRI legislator Luis Javier de la Rocha Zazueta, who has been in the opposition in three different parties and in recent weeks has been seen accompanying the state leader of the PRD. However, she admitted to Roxana that before any invitation, they will discuss the matter internally.

