They ask Estrada not to play the victim. From his weekly conference, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya recommended to Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro not to play the victim for the requests for impeachment that have been filed against him and not to go looking for culprits either, that he better ask himself why they want to prosecute him. politician. “He is looking for who wants to sanction him to point it out, better to find out what he did wrong than they even want to impeach him,” Rocha turned, who also regretted that the municipal president does not recognize that he is doing wrong by denying payment to the widows of policemen and having left the disabled and the elderly without discounts on water consumption. He even reminded him that this issue is a legal mandate, not one of personal taste, and the local Congress will observe if it is not being complied with, in addition to the fact that there is a criminal lawsuit, so this could constitute a matter of abuse of authority and discrimination.

Rocha will not stop impeachment. Already on the subject, the governor recalled that Jesús Estrada has personally asked him to help him stop this political trial against him, to intercede for him before the local Congress, to what he has told him and reiterated yesterday that, although he has many deputy friends, if he could stop this process against the mayor, he would not stop it because simply and simply he considers that he has had improper conduct, for which he reiterated that, instead of playing the victim, he should better see what can you do to avoid falling into this type of situation. In addition, the governor recalled that the local deputies are among the most aggrieved by the municipal president, since he has branded them a thousand things… “He is fighting with those who are going to impeach him, how is he going to get a vote in favor ?”, mentioned the Sinaloan president, in addition to remembering that when he offered the support of his government with 20 million pesos to pay off debts to the widows of policemen, in addition to helping him with half of the Japac discounts for the disabled and adults older, not only rejected the offer, but also prescribed a periodicazo. “What I have been doing is helping to solve a problem that is the responsibility of the municipality, but there is reluctance… well, don’t complain, the consequences could be those,” he said, referring to the impeachment requests.

Estrada, without moral or political authority. This is how Rubén Rocha said it when they questioned him at the weekly conference about the recommendation that Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro sent him so that those millions of pesos that he had offered to pay widows and discounts in the Japac better be invested in improving the road development of the Sinaloa capital. In an already annoyed tone, the governor responded to the mayor that he has the resources of the municipality for what he can use them for, and that he, as state president, will be in charge of applying the resources of his administration in what he considers, but that (Estrada) does not have to recommend anything. “We are going to invest in Culiacán in spite of him, in infrastructure, and I have resources available for that,” he said. But it was not all, because Rocha concluded: “The president should keep his recommendations, that he comply with the elderly, people with disabilities and the widows of the police officers and, if not, let him see them with those of Congress , with whom he fights a lot”.

They take vaccination to the classrooms of the UAS and UAdeO. The action undertaken by the Health sector this Wednesday by taking the vaccination days against covid-19 to the classrooms of the educational centers of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa and the Autonomous University of the West has been described as excellent, an activity that in the case of the UAS will repeat this Saturday. And it is that many students are still within the group of laggards by missing the second dose or the third booster.

#gazebo