Raise your hand Kechu Ramírez. The former local deputy Jesús Armando Ramírez raised his hand yesterday to be taken into account for the appointment of the interim leader who will come to finish the period that Jesús Valdés Palazuelos left incomplete, but who keeps under his command the current local legislator Cinthia Valenzuela Langarica. Kechu Ramírez took the opportunity to summon the unit and regroup in a single block to really be an opposition against Morena in Sinaloa. But who is Kechu Ramírez? He was a local PRI deputy in the 63rd Legislature, where he chaired the Science and Technology Commission, but he has also been state president of the PRI.MX Movement and state coordinator of Youth Action. Now it remains to be seen if he enters the radar of the members of the State Political Council who will have the final decision in their hands.

Long list of prospects. In the voice of the national delegate of the PRI in Sinaloa, Enrique Benítez, there are at least nine candidates to occupy the interim position at the head of the state PRI, and whoever is chosen will also have the opportunity to participate in the election for a full ordinary period in November. next, this before the claim of the PRI themselves who saw the interim as a brake on their aspirations to head a full four-year term. We must not forget that the former senator Aarón Irízar is one of the names that sounded the strongest to enter the remove, but he himself was in charge of affirming that he was not interested in an internship, and less if this would prevent him from participating for a full period, something that was already safe, now it remains to be seen if he shows interest again. In addition to the former mayor of Culiacán, Marcos Osuna Moreno, Manuel Osuna Lizárraga, Jorge Abel López Sánchez, Francisco Javier López, Faustino Hernández, as well as Gómer Monárrez Lara, Óscar Javier Valdés and Kechu himself are also on the list of prospects.

Cinthia asks for respect. The deputy Cinthia Valenzuela asked for respect for all those voices that long for her to resign not only from the state leadership of the Institutional Revolutionary – a position she assumed by priority – but also to avoid remaining in the General Secretariat of the same, a position that by the way statutorily ends in December next. The legislator has well identified those characters who want her out of any managerial position, among whom there are even PRI women who question her desire to maintain two responsibilities, since she is a deputy and a leader at the same time, but she assures that she has the ability to perform in both commitments, so he took the opportunity for more colleagues to raise their hands and be interested in occupying the interim. Already in passing, she took the opportunity to recommend that in this appointment process that they are about to live, it is necessary to be very clear about who has been in the good and the worst with the party.

Tremendous fire. After the fire that broke out in the Piggy Back wells, south of the city, Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro declared to the press that the incident was caused, a statement that seemed more like a hasty argument than something really confirmed, since it is known that Despite being a closed dump, people still have access due to the lack of surveillance in the place, even it is not the first time that the fire consumes it and causes great contamination in the southern part of the city. Just yesterday, the municipal government warned that inspection and surveillance personnel would be in charge of keeping it closed, hopefully this will work, because it will be useless for them to just go, close and leave if they already know that the population takes advantage of any carelessness to make mischief. What has not been very clear is whether it was intentional or whether the heat itself and the presence of glass and countless materials could have caused the fire. The important thing will be that everyone does their part to prevent this from happening, since dozens of families have suffered from the dense cloud of smoke since Sunday that forced some to leave their homes, especially in the Barrancos sector.

