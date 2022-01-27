Priistas back down. As they said in the ranch, the local PRI deputies ‘backed off’ in their position and clarified that they are not willing to cede any member of their parliamentary group to the PAN so that it can once again be a bench in the local Congress, as requested by the leader state Roxana Rubio after Adolfo Beltrán resigned from albiazul and declared himself “without a party”, and this was stated by the leader of the PRI deputies, Ricardo Madrid Pérez, and Feliciano Valle Sandoval himself, who was handled as one of the prospects to change teams, along with legislator Luis Javier de la Rocha Zazueta. And it is that just a few days ago, Roxana Rubio confirmed having met with Madrid and having raised this “play”, which was later reaffirmed by the leader of the legislators and was open to that possibility, as did Valle Sandoval. But after the questions and surely the pressure from those who pull the strings of the PRI in the entity, he finally burst the pitcher and they said no, that possibility does not exist. And it is understandable, since certainly the PAN, a party to which instead of getting new militants it seems that it is only losing them, has nothing convincing to offer in that negotiation. It also transpired that these negotiations were carried out at the national level by the leader Marko Cortés with Alejandro Moreno, perhaps they forgot that in Sinaloa the local deputies are not related to Alito Moreno’s group.

Alito is made to pray. Those who know are saying that the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno Cárdenas, has not wanted to open the door of his office to receive the president of the party in Sinaloa, the local deputy Cinthia Valenzuela Langarica, which could be a sign that they are indeed “cooking” something from Mexico City to seek their relief sooner than expected. The version of an anticipated change is gaining more and more strength, and more so now that the meeting that the senator and former candidate for the governorship, Mario Zamora, would have had with the former state president Mario López Valdez – wisely revealed by the columnist Luis Enrique Ramírez – and in which the federal legislator would have asked him for support to seek control of the Institutional Revolutionary and impose Gómer Monárrez Lara. And although it seems difficult, if not almost impossible, for Malova to support Zamora in his claims, Alito’s group will not take their finger off the line to try to take control of the game in Sinaloa.

Can no one take justice into their own hands? As a result of the questions about the murder inside the Culiacán prison of the alleged murderer of a girl in Navolato, the governor regretted the fact and announced that they will carry out an operation inside the prison to see the conditions and take measures, although he also mentioned that we live in a state of laws and no one can take justice into their own hands. However, he had previously clarified that the inmate’s death occurred during a fight over drugs with another inmate.

They don’t go it alone… This is how private schools were told yesterday after some of these educational centers announced that despite the situation of covid-19 infections, they will start face-to-face classes next Monday. Rocha Moya mentioned that it will be this Friday when they, as the highest authority in the entity, determine whether to continue only with virtual classes or return to face-to-face classes.

Karam leaves CCS. This Thursday Carlos Karam Quiñónez confirmed his resignation from the leadership of the Sinaloa Science Center, a position he reached on December 4, 2021. In his place is José María Conde Uraga, who served as technical secretary there at the Sinaloa Science Center. Sciences. However, the possible arrival of the renowned geophysicist Juan Espinoza Luna, who has become a benchmark in the state in terms of weather forecasting and timely alerts, is strongly rumored.

