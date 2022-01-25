They make machincuepa with beans. In his call to bean producers not to despair or cheapen their harvest, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya admitted that there are “coyotes” who are taking advantage of the situation to buy it for 19 pesos, but revealed that, supported by officials, These coyotes are doing machincuepa to get the grain out of the state, so he announced that they will have to investigate and put the police to take care that this does not happen. He asked Sinaloan producers not to fall into despair and preferably store the product for at least a couple of months to wait for the price to improve, since the ideal is to sell it at 30 pesos per kilo. He recalled that his government will support the cost of up to 60 days for them to store their bean crops.

The PRI resist. From a very good source it is known that neither of the two PRI deputies (Feliciano Valle Sandoval and Luis Javier de la Rocha Zazueta) want to be the bargaining chip with which their party, through the coordinator of the parliamentary group Ricardo Madrid Pérez, negotiates with the PAN and send one of them to be part of the PAN faction in Congress. And it is understandable, because Valle Sandoval, son-in-law of the red-bones PRI member Aarón Irízar, aspires to lead his party’s candidacy for mayor of Guasave, and knows that changing color at this point in the party could leave him without that opportunity, in addition to that there is not complete confidence that the state leadership of the albiazul party will respect any agreement they make in the process of finalizing the change of bench. Also, what does the PAN have to offer them, because if it is a candidacy, they did not win a single one in the recent election in Sinaloa, they barely managed to win two multiple deputies.

Political flirtations in the local Congress. Currently converted into a deputy without a party, the expansive Adolfo Beltrán Corrales could cause a surprise and very soon be part of some other parliamentary group in the local Congress, since it is known that he already has proposals from Morena and the Institutional Revolutionary himself to join them, although it could also consider joining the Labor Party, which only has one legislator in the person of María Guadalupe Cázarez Gallegos, since an eventual arrival of Adolfo to the PT would make them a new parliamentary group, and the possibility that the expansionist coordinated the work would be very high, a responsibility that he would not have if he went to Morena or the PRI. Of course, he will have the last word, and for this he will evaluate all the advantages, since it is said that there are already offers of future candidacies for him on the table.

Pepe Domínguez arrives at Cecyte. José Domínguez Rodríguez, who last week resigned from the Directorate of Democratic Welfare (formerly the Government Directorate), assumed this Monday the administrative direction of Cecyte before the general director Hilda Báez. The former coordinator of Social Communication in the six-year term of Jesús Aguilar Padilla and friend of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, since both coincided in that administration, was forced to leave his position in the direction of Democratic Welfare for not agreeing with a series of casualties , but his departure generated a series of speculations for taking place precisely in the midst of statements of alleged espionage work and the dismissal of at least 44 workers for alleged “bad practices”, an accusation of which no one has shown evidence.

Blow to the pocket of motorists. For days, the toll fee at the El Pisal booth, located north of La Platanera, on the Benito Juárez highway, has suffered an increase of between 7 and 8 percent, which represents a direct blow to the pockets of motorists. that, of 77 pesos that they paid last December, now they must pay 83 pesos. And the worst of all is that this increase will not translate into improvements to the street, since it is more expensive than the free one, but the free one is in better condition.

#gazebo