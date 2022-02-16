Estrada’s deployment. In the midst of the confrontation that the mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro brings with the local deputies and the governor Rubén Rocha Moya himself, whom he insults and insults one day and the other with that characteristic language, yesterday he published in the media a wide spread that includes a message in which he also adds the letter that he sent days ago to the state president with the failed intention of vetoing the reform decree to the Law of Potable Water Boards of the state of Sinaloa, which guarantees discounts of 50 percent to the pensioners, retirees, the disabled and the elderly –coincidentally the target group of the emblematic programs of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador-. And although it is not surprising, it is worth highlighting the language used by the first mayor in the unfolding, who is supposed to be trying to convince Rocha Moya, but points out in the letter that the reform approved by the local deputies and backed by the governor is perverse and pursues electoral political purposes, which in his opinion is immoral and violates the dignity of people. But not only that, he also criticizes Rocha for having become an accomplice of the legislators with the publication of the decree that – Estrada supposes – he was obliged to veto, for which he adds that “with these demagogic measures the supply is only being put at risk. and quality of drinking water…” But then the mayor projects himself and shows his other concern, perhaps the main one, by stating that from Congress and the government they seek to create the conditions to “discredit the municipal presidents with the insane and perverse purpose of that they are not candidates for the Senate of the Republic or any federal deputation, thereby favoring the gang leader Feliciano Castro Meléndrez.” And that “gang”, he writes in reference to “gang of thieves”, as he has called legislators on several occasions. Without a doubt, a display to frame.

The one that takes, endures. This is how a popular phrase goes, especially when it comes to lawsuits, so it is well worth applying in these turbulent moments of the relationship between the municipal president of Culiacán with the head of the state Executive power and the members of the local Legislative. Even yesterday from the state Congress they asked Jesús Estrada Ferreiro for respect and civility in his way of expressing himself. And they are right, because the mayor may not agree with many of the decisions that are made by the Legislature, but from there to disrespect them by referring to its members as a “gang” (in clear reference to thieves), the only thing What he does is give rise to disrespect for him as well. The PAN councilor himself, Sadol Osorio Porras, pointed out that the vocabulary used by Estrada only closes doors, so he must change his strategy.

Sergio Torres joins the controversy. More than a municipal president, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro has become a collector, and this was pointed out by the former mayor and current state leader of Movimiento Ciudadano, Sergio Torres Félix, who advised the brunette to look for a better job as a rent collector. Incidentally, he also recommended to the local deputies to take a little tour of the City Hall offices to “realize the business that the mayor does”, but that -and Sergio does not say that- his alderman Octavio López does nothing to show, Well, on the contrary, the emecista mayor endorsed the collection of 20 pesos to motorists who enter Parque 87, in the same way that he did with the reduction of the discount in the property payment to merchants, who were reduced from 40 to only 5 percent the benefit, and the null opposition that it showed when the Cabildo discussed the proposal to file a constitutional controversy for the approved reform so that the Japac respects the 50 percent discount to retirees, pensioners, disabled and older adults . Perhaps Octavio does not need the discount, because in addition to the good salary he receives as a councilman, he also has a juicy pension, like the one the mayor presumes, but there are thousands of citizens who would help them to put a meal on the table with that discount.

#gazebo