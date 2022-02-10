The mayor’s outburst. It seems that Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro is making more and more effort to surpass himself when it comes to reckless attitude, because yesterday he showed it off during an event called to deal with issues related to women, because he took advantage of the fact that he was in front of the governor Rubén Rocha Moya and the president of the Political Coordination Board of the Local Congress, Feliciano Castro, to demand the approval of a reform to the Drinking Water Law of the State of Sinaloa that guarantees a 50 percent discount to retirees, pensioners, disabled and older adults, which was already sent by the state president to the Official State Gazette for publication. And it is that, for Estrada, and he reaffirmed it, retirees and pensioners are not a vulnerable group, and he still affirms that a sample of this is him, who receives a pension of more than 50 thousand pesos a month, go comparative. Of course, when making this pronouncement and comparison, the attendees only stared at each other, as if saying to themselves: “We have lost him.” And indeed, it seems that in that greed that the mayor has shown to increase the income of the municipal government that he heads, he does not mind affecting the various vulnerable groups, taking away when discounts have already been guaranteed for years, but for him they have become in a kind of loot, although in the end this is not reflected at all in the improvement of public services, since complaints about poor garbage collection, problems with lighting, dirty parks and medians or streets in terrible condition continue to be a constant . Well with everything and that from today these discounts come into force, the municipal president affirmed that he will apply them to us, and that they do as they wish.

They answer to the mayor. More quickly than immediately, Mayor Estrada Ferreiro received the answer on the subject of the reform that guarantees discounts to retirees, pensioners and the disabled not only in Culiacán but throughout the state. And it was precisely on the part of the morenista deputy Serapio Vargas Ramírez, with whom he already has a marked rivalry on this issue. The legislator criticized the mayor for being the only one of the 18 municipalities that complains about the approval of this reform and argues that it will lead to bankruptcy of the Municipal Drinking Water and Sewerage Board of Culiacán, when it is the best para-municipal in the state, and these are discounts that have always been granted. He also asked him that, if he complains so much about the financial problems that the municipal government has, why was he re-elected, that he better complain about the insurance of the lamps that he installed and that in many of the localities are already turned off: “why Didn’t you listen to the mayor demanding that the company comply with the repair, who is he afraid of, what commitments does he have?”, he questioned him… and added: “What is missing is intelligence and love, a lot of love, but I cannot ask to the mayor love because nobody can give what they did not receive”. Already entering the questions, Vargas Ramírez said that he would like to know what role Estrada had when he was deputy attorney back in 1982, in the government of Toledo Corro, when he affirms that students experienced strong repression by the authorities.

Rector asks to close ranks. An unexpected message was sent yesterday by Jesús Madueña Molina, rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, to the members of the Single Union of Workers of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (Suntuas), when to close the act of the first work report of José Carlos Aceves Tamayo , leader of the Academic Section, called them to close ranks in favor of the university, as he warned them that there will come times when they will try to divide them and even lie to them to try to gain followers. He surprised the call because these are not political times, although certainly the groups inside and outside the university never rest.

