In an interview with Sky News Arabia, observers and analysts believe that Washington is continuing to strengthen its military capabilities in the Middle East amid great fears of the conflict expanding into a “regional war,” as these forces will play a role in strategic security near the shores of Israel and Lebanon, in addition to Helping Americans evacuate if the scope of current military operations expands.

What is rapid reaction force?

CNN quoted American officials as saying that the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, aboard the attack ship USS Bataan, had been operating in the waters of the Middle East in recent weeks, but had begun making its way toward the Suez Canal late. last week.

The ship is currently in the Red Sea, and is expected to pass to the eastern Mediterranean soon. This move would bring the Marine unit closer to Lebanon and Israel, and among the unit’s roles is to help civilians leave the area.

The White House has previously said that it would be “unwise” not to plan for a possible evacuation of American citizens from the Middle East, including Israel and Lebanon, where Hezbollah is opening a front of clashes with the Israeli army.

Washington has repeatedly warned that there is a “grave risk” that the war between Israel and Hamas will spill over into a broader regional conflict, despite efforts by President Joe Biden’s administration to contain the crisis and limit it to Gaza.

The force of 2,000 Marines and sailors will join US warships and forces converging on Israel as the United States seeks to send a “message of deterrence” to Iran and prevent the Gaza war from turning into a regional conflict.

The marine unit specializes in missions such as amphibious operations, crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and some special operations.

The ship and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit have been operating in the Middle East since last August, as part of a deterrence effort in vital waterways around the region, including the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.

This step generally comes at a time when the US military is strengthening its presence in the Middle East, including deploying a second aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean and sending Air Force fighter planes to the region, as well as informing the Pentagon that two thousand soldiers are on standby; In anticipation of a possible deployment to Israel to assist with tasks such as medical and logistical support.

Key roles

For his part, Scott Morgan, an American researcher specializing in national security affairs, explained in an interview with Sky News Arabia that the United States does not aim to strengthen its military presence in the Middle East only by sending a “quick reaction” force, as it has been present in the region for weeks. However, it is currently being redeployed to address the main security threat in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Morgan explained that in general, there are many questions now being raised about American forces, and the extent of their participation in the ground incursion carried out by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

But the American researcher believes that “those forces will not participate mainly in ground invasion operations, but nevertheless their presence facilitates assistance in confronting threats coming from northeastern Syria, or to provide more security for American embassies in Israel or Lebanon, as well as assisting in the evacuation of American citizens.” “quickly if the situation suddenly explodes.”

As Israel expands its ground campaign in Gaza, the US Embassy in Beirut once again urged Americans to “leave now,” warning that the best time to leave any country is “before the crisis.”

Earlier this month, the US State Department raised the travel advisory level for Lebanon last week to level four, meaning “do not travel.”