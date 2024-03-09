Preparations for Ramadan in Jerusalem, the focus of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, have faded due to the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which has now entered its sixth month.

With more than 30,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza and hundreds of thousands starved, there is no longer room for expression of joy.

“This will be the black Ramadan,” Abu Musa Haddad said outside his coffee kiosk near Damascus Gate, one of the main entrances to the Old City.

But over the next few days, attention is likely to shift from Gaza to Al-Aqsa, which has been a frequent flashpoint for rapid escalation of Israeli-Palestinian violence in the past.

“There is great fear among people about what Ramadan will look like this year and how the Israeli police will behave regarding entry and exit into the city,” said Imad Mona, who owns a bookstore outside the Old City.

Israel has limited access to Al-Aqsa Mosque to varying degrees over the years, including by banning young people, citing security concerns.

The Israeli government has provided few details ahead of this year's Ramadan, which could begin on Sunday evening. But she said that some Palestinians from the West Bank would be allowed to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In the past, Israeli forces raided the Temple Mount clashed with Palestinians who threw stones at them and barricaded themselves inside, mostly to protest Israeli restrictions on access.

Such clashes sparked escalations, including Hamas firing of rockets, leading to a short war between it and Israel in 2021.

The United States and other international mediators had urged a ceasefire in Gaza to coincide with the beginning of the month of Ramadan. However, there was no progress.

Israel remains determined to continue its invasion and eliminate Hamas, which killed about 1,200 people in Israel and took about 250 hostage on October 7.

The armed movement released dozens of hostages during a truce in November, but refuses to release more without guarantees of a complete cessation of hostilities.

Most shop owners in the Old City refused to share their opinions about the upcoming month of Ramadan.

Some of those who spoke said that more Israeli police have been deployed in the Old City since October.

Palestinian youth have routinely been prevented from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex to perform Friday prayers since the start of the war, according to shop owners. This raised speculation about other possible restrictions.

The Israeli police did not respond to requests for comment.

The Coordination Unit of Government Activities in the Territories, the Israeli military body responsible for Palestinian affairs in the West Bank, said on Friday that some Muslims from the West Bank would be allowed to enter from the area to perform Ramadan prayers, but did not elaborate.

Last year, hundreds of thousands were able to enter, most of them women, children and the elderly.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also vague, saying only that similar numbers of people would be allowed to pray at Al-Aqsa during the first week of Ramadan as last year. This will be evaluated on a weekly basis throughout the month, he said. No further details were announced.

Akram Al-Baghdadi, a Ramallah resident who has extended family in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, said: “It is the dream of every Palestinian, Muslim and Arab to pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque” during the month of Ramadan.

The holy month also threatens to heighten divisions within Israel's runaway government, with ministers already divided over how to manage the Gaza war.

In a post on the X website, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir denounced Netanyahu's decision to allow Palestinians access to Al-Aqsa to perform prayers during Ramadan.

Ben Gvir, who has visited Al-Aqsa Mosque several times, is also an outspoken opponent of any ceasefire arrangement with Hamas. He has repeatedly called for the removal of Palestinians from Gaza and the establishment of Israeli settlements there – ideas that most Cabinet members oppose.