“Every time they called me for the count I wanted to die,” says Mohamed Nizzal, an 18-year-old Palestinian released last Sunday after three months in an Israeli prison. He claims that he returned home with two fingers on his right hand fractured and without having even received painkillers. “They came to hit us with iron bars and I covered my head with my hands,” he recalls about one of those rounds of counting, the one on November 18. Nizzal’s is one of the testimonies collected by EL PAÍS that assures that the shock wave of the Hamas massacre on October 7 was immediately felt in the Israeli prisons that house Palestinian prisoners.

Half a dozen prisoners released these days thanks to the truce agree, in a version not confirmed by the prison authorities, that the conditions in the prisons have tightened since that date, when the current war began. They talk about beatings, overcrowding in cells, humiliation, isolation from the outside world and even smoke canisters and pepper spray. Physical attacks are reported by those released, not by women, although they also detail worsening treatment. Since the war began “they have been taking revenge on us. Before, they treated us like normal prisoners,” says Nizzal over the phone from his home in Qabatia, next to Jenin, in the northern West Bank. Since they took him from his house, for three months he has remained under administrative detention, that is, without charge or trial, in the Ktziot prison, in the Negev desert.

This is not the case of Rawan Abu Zeyadeh, 29, whose eyes widen when she explains bluntly that she was sentenced to nine years for stabbing and wounding an Israeli soldier when she was 21. It was on her own initiative on July 15, 2015 at the checkpoint that the army permanently maintains down the hill in front of his house, in the West Bank town of Beitillu. That position is visible behind her back while she conducts the interview. After the Hamas massacre, she explains that she was kept without a shower for three days and from five to eight in her cell, some prisoners had to sleep on the floor. The authorities of the Damun prison (Haifa) closed the commissary where they shopped, removed all electronic devices such as a TV, radio or kettle and they could no longer cook. They also could not go out for a walk during breaks and some have remained in isolation until the day of departure, such as Zedayeh, who wears the traditional kefiya Palestinian (handkerchief) on his shoulders and with his father at his side listening attentively.

Mohamed Nizzal, an 18-year-old Palestinian, was released on Monday from an Israeli prison thanks to the truce, with two broken fingers, as he told EL PAÍS. FADEL SENNA (AFP)

The description of what has happened since October 7 in the Damun prison carried out by Azhar Assaf, 25, in his home in Al Jeeb (West Bank), is similar. This woman, released on Friday in the first exchange of the truce, acknowledges that when they saw the news of the attack on television they began to celebrate. The officials, she says, then assaulted the cell and throughout these weeks they have even used smoke canisters and pepper spray against those who, like Assaf herself, were protesting. In her cell, she adds, they went from three to nine inmates.

She had been in jail for a year and two months after being arrested on September 11, 2022 for allegedly trying to attack soldiers with a knife at the military checkpoint near her house, one of the crossing points from Jerusalem to the occupied West Bank. Her mother, Libya Othman, a 50-year-old Peruvian by birth, denies that she was armed and insists that there has not even been a trial. That day, in the morning, they called her on the phone: “Your daughter was going to do an operation, but her (the Israelis’) shot didn’t hit her,” she says in Spanish.

Azhar Assaf, a 25-year-old Palestinian prisoner released by Israel, with her mother Libia Othman in her home in the West Bank town of El Jeeb. LUIS DE VEGA

Omar al Atshan, 19, does not hide that one day at the beginning of 2022, along with six other Palestinians, he attacked members of the Israeli occupation forces near Ramallah with a gun. He believes that having been sentenced to three years as a minor has allowed him to benefit from the pact between Hamas and Israel. “On October 7 we saw what was happening on television, but in 30 minutes they turned it off” and “they began to raid the cells, beat us and humiliate us,” he says in the living room of his house, where, like a prodigal son, He doesn’t stop receiving visitors. The next day, he continues, the officials removed the TV along with the rest of the electronic devices. Three days later, they took the clothes and only left us a spare one. “Until the 7th, they treated us like normal prisoners,” he says.

15 prisoners in a cell

In his cell in Ktziot, he details, there went from four prisoners to 15, who were divided between two bunk beds and mattresses on the floor. Most of the attacks he remembers occurred during the counts, which took place at five in the morning, eleven in the morning and six in the afternoon. “They entered the cell and beat us with batons. They also attacked us when they moved us from one wing to another and insulted us in Arabic and Hebrew,” says Al Ashtan while trying to recover, with the help of his brother, the keys to his Facebook and Instagram profiles.

Omar Atshan, a 19-year-old Palestinian prisoner released by Israel on Sunday, at his home in Ramallah on Tuesday. LUIS DE VEGA

On the street leading to the family apartment in Ramallah, the administrative capital of the West Bank, banners from Fatah (majority formation in the Palestinian National Authority) hang, there are posters with the young man’s face and even two canvases in which he appears next to the now deceased former president. Palestinian Yasir Arafat. Fatah “sends warm congratulations and best wishes to Omar al Ashtan after being released from the occupiers’ prisons,” it reads. The freed young man thanks Hamas that he can be back home, but he remains loyal to Fatah. Something similar happens to his father, but he does not hide that, with the October massacre, the fundamentalist movement born in Gaza “has made us raise our faces in front of the entire world. “No one cares or cares about our prisoners, only Hamas.” For this reason, on Sunday, when his youngest son was freed, he decorated his car with the green flag with which this jihadist militia identifies itself.

In the family, there are four sisters, one who died after being run over, and four brothers. All the men have been to prison, details the father, Emad al Ashtan, who has also spent some periods behind bars. He defends the “soldier against soldier” attack carried out by his youngest son and assures, referring to Israel, that “everything that was taken from us by force will only be recovered by force. “The negotiation has never brought anything.”

Imad Atshan, at the door of his home in Ramallah next to posters of his son Omar Atshan, a 19-year-old Palestinian prisoner released on Sunday by Israel. LUIS DE VEGA

The family of Rawan Abu Zeyadeh is also large. She was imprisoned at the age of 21 and is the eighth of 12 siblings. She has been studying Social Work with the help of other inmates and hopes to graduate in a month from the Al Quds Open University. Its facilities in Gaza have been attacked and used as a military post in Israel’s occupation of the Strip, according to the institution’s complaint on its website. Zedayeh, who had seven and a half months left to serve of her nine-year sentence, assures that she now sees the reality that surrounds her in a different way and that “she seeks solutions in a different way than she did when she was young.” . She prefers not to answer, however, whether she would commit a stabbing like that in the summer of 2015 again. Through the door of the family home she can still see, about 200 meters away, the Israeli military post.

