“I know that for many of you, the suffering caused by this crisis has a deeply personal impact,” Blinken wrote in his email. “The pain that accompanies seeing the daily images of infants, children, the elderly, women, and other civilians suffering in this crisis is painful. I feel it myself.” “.

He added, “Some people in the department may disagree with the methods we are taking or have views about what we can do better. We have organized forums in Washington to listen to you, and we have urged managers and teams to have frank discussions in locations around the world specifically so that we can “From hearing your comments and ideas. I have asked our senior leadership to continue to do so.”

In his email, Blinken gave an overview of his trip to the Middle East and Asia last week, saying that “the overarching goal of the United States remains the same: to end this terrible conflict as quickly as possible, while standing up for Israel’s right, and abiding in full accordance with the law.” “The international humanitarian community will ensure that no attack like the October 7 attack is repeated again.”

“As I have said in private and in public, we believe that the voices of the Palestinian people should be at the heart of governance after the crisis in Gaza,” Blinken wrote. “We believe in Palestinian-led governance in Gaza, with Gaza unified with the West Bank.” The reconstruction of Gaza must be supported by a sustainable mechanism.”

The Huffington Post blog was first to report the email on Monday.

At a State Department press conference, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller noted, “The State Department, like every organization, not just in government but around the world, contains people with diverse viewpoints.”

He added: “One of our strengths as an organization is that we have such a diversity of views and that we welcome people to make those views known. The Minister met with a number of people from all ranks in the Ministry, and from different offices in the Ministry, to hear exactly what they think about our policy.” Whether with regard to Israel and its conflict with Hamas, or with regard to other organizations.”