Gaza’s sandy soil is Israel’s worst enemy. It has been excavated almost by hand, away from prying eyes for more than three decades, to drill one of the largest networks of tunnels and passageways on the planet in one of the smallest territories. The General Staff of the Israeli Armed Forces has named meter to the strategic network of dozens of kilometers of galleries for military use, considered Hamas’s secret weapon against an invasion. Unlike the smuggling tunnels on the border with Egypt, or the attack passages dug under the border with Israel, no one has lived to say that they have seen the meter of the Palestinian Strip.

The central objective of the upcoming invasion will likely be the network of underground shelters where the political leaders of Hamas and the commanders of its armed wing, the Ezedín al Qasam Brigades, are hiding. In 2014, Israel launched a large-scale war, which included an extensive two-month ground operation to destroy the underground galleries. In 2021, in the last major incursion of the army, it once again proclaimed its destruction, while justifying the bombings of the residential neighborhood of Rimal, in the capital of the enclave, where dozens of civilian victims were recorded. The craters and sinkholes opened by the bombs in that district only showed, after 11 days of intense bombing, the characteristic sandy soil of Gaza, without remains of concrete or metal beams, when the foreign press was able to visit the area.

“Hamas claims there are 500 kilometers of tunnels. But I think that this figure is a way of discouraging Israel from breaking into Gaza,” he explains. Harel Chorev, historian and researcher at the Dayan Center from Tel Aviv University. “What is certain is that there are dozens of kilometers built, from where rockets are launched and weapons are stored. There are also supply rooms, water reserves, electronic devices and everything that may be needed in the event of an attack,” he says in a video call.

The labyrinth of tunnels, some of which run more than 30 meters deep, is one of the best kept secrets by the Hamas militia commanders. Unlike the cobwebs of Al Qaeda passageways in mountainous eastern Afghanistan two decades ago, or the underground cities excavated by the Vietcong in the jungle borders of Vietnam 50 years ago, the galleries of the meter of Hamas run underground in densely populated urban areas. To destroy their tunnels they will have to flood them, as Egypt did with the southern smuggling underpasses, or blow them up, like the attack and penetration galleries under the border. The Israelis also have the option of using bomb robots to defuse booby-trapped bombs before storming them.

The UN, through its agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, has been the only source other than the sides in conflict that has recorded the existence of the tunnel network. Last year it was located under the grounds of one of the agency’s schools in Gaza a “man-made cavity.” UNRWA denounced the discovery as a violation of its neutrality in the conflict and called it a threat to the safety of the students.

A militiaman from the Al Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, takes position at the entrance to a tunnel in Beit Hanun, northern Gaza, on May 18, 2022. Ahmed Zakot (SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Israel has captured dozens of militiamen from the intelligence services of the Nujba, the elite unit of Ezedín al Qasam, highlights Professor Chorev. “They were trained in the tunnels and can know exactly the entrances and exits of the network,” he maintains. “One of the biggest challenges for the Armed Forces is that it is unknown what type of weapons Hamas has in the tunnels, in the same way that they did not know Hamas’s attack capacity before October 7,” he warns.

“The tunnels were built at a cost of many millions of euros. It is a really expensive infrastructure, because it requires cement, iron and other elements that increase expenses,” concludes the Tel Aviv University expert, who points out that the materials were diverted from international humanitarian aid for the civilian population.

Before building an underground barrier around the Strip at a cost of close to 1 billion euros, Israel systematically bombed the tunnels, where dozens of Hamas and Islamic Jihad militiamen were buried alive. Egypt, for its part, flooded the smuggling galleries used to circumvent the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip using seawater pipes. Along with attack and smuggling passages, Hamas has resorted to rocket fire to confront Israel. The Army responded with the deployment of the Iron Dome defensive shield, which intercepts projectiles. But in the face of the tunnels within the Strip, it still has no alternative other than massive bombings, with a high cost in civilian lives, or a ground operation against a guerrilla specialized in urban combat.

“In 2014 we knew that there were tunnels that crossed Israel, but now we know that there are dozens of networks that move from within the Strip itself,” acknowledges Raphael Cohen, a researcher specializing in the Middle East at the RAND analysis center. “Israel prefers to fight in the air. Once the military enters by land, much of the Army’s intelligence information will become obsolete. At the moment, they only have a rough idea of ​​these networks and have been training for a battle [subterránea]”, adds this expert contacted by video call.

“There is no clear way to operate militarily in Gaza. Spot. With its population density (more than 2.2 million inhabitants in just 365 square kilometers), there will always be problems protecting civilians, whether in air attacks or a ground incursion, essential if the kidnapped people are to be rescued.” , emphasizes Cohen, before concluding that “an extensive network of tunnels cannot be destroyed with bombing alone, as has been attempted until now.”

The attack on the 7th left more than 1,400 dead in Israeli territory, mostly civilians, and with two hundred kidnapped, captives, now underground in the Palestinian coastal enclave, and showed a new type of tunnel until now not seen acquaintance. Attack passages that no longer cross the Israeli border, protected by an underground metal and cement barrier and equipped with electronic sensors. Its exit emerged inside Gaza, a few meters from the separation fence, to allow the attackers to tear it down without the Israeli observation systems detecting their movements before attacking barracks, kibbutzim (agricultural cooperatives), nearby towns or the compound. of a music festival for young people in the vicinity of the Strip in the deadliest single attack suffered in the history of the Jewish State.

