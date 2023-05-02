Three rockets were fired from the territory of the Gaza Strip in the direction of Israel. This was announced by the Israeli army on a Twitter account on Tuesday, May 2.

As specified, the rockets fell in an open area. Israel did not launch interceptors, the publication added.

On April 7, the Israeli Air Force attacked the Gaza Strip. The strikes targeted the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) arms production facilities in the northern and central parts of the country. Two tunnels were also attacked.

The Palestinians demand that the future borders between the two states follow the lines that existed before the 1967 Six Day War, with a possible exchange of territories.

Palestine hopes to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.

