The massacre of hundreds of civilians on Tuesday in a Gaza hospital has unleashed a wave of protests that sweeps the Islamic world with a wave of solidarity with the Palestinian cause without recent precedent. Demonstrations against an attack unanimously attributed to Israel in Muslim nations – the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu defends that the impact was due to a projectile from the Islamic Jihad group – have spread from Pakistan and Turkey to Egypt and Morocco. In these last two countries, with which it maintains relations, the Jewish State has ordered the evacuation of its diplomats due to the threat of an assault on their legations. Iran has called on countries in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to impose sanctions, such as an oil embargo, on Israel.

The demonstrations, which broke out on the same Tuesday night in Muslim countries, were repeated this Wednesday before the Israeli Embassy in Amman, before the United States Embassy in Beirut or at the universities in Cairo. Both in the Egyptian capital and in Morocco, Israeli diplomats have received instructions from the Foreign Ministry from Jerusalem to evacuate the legations due to the risk of an assault during the demonstrations.

More information

The Government of Rabat, a close ally of Israel after having normalized relations in 2020 under the so-called Abraham Accords, sponsored by the United States, authorized a massive protest march in Rabat on Sunday against Israel’s bombings in Gaza. Thousands of Moroccans also demonstrated on Tuesday in the country’s capital, and in Tangier, Casablanca and Marrakesh, after the deadly explosion in the Gaza hospital.

A security alert has been received in all Israeli representations abroad, as reported this Wednesday by the newspaper Yediot Ahronot. The measures imply a reinforcement of surveillance in embassies and consulates, accompanied by a maximum restriction of the movements of their staff, as well as the transfer of diplomats to countries considered safe.

Also in Egypt, the president, Abdel Fattá al Sisi, stated that the attack on the Al Ahli al Arabi hospital in Gaza went beyond “a military action against Hamas” and is part of a policy of “ethnic cleansing (…) to expel to the Palestinians from their land,” specifically across the Egyptian border, Efe reports. “This is not acceptable to anyone, in addition to endangering the stability of our country,” warned the Egyptian president in the presence of the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, on an official visit to Cairo. Egypt fears that a massive diaspora of Palestinian exiles in the Sinai Peninsula could become a base for military operations against Israel. Al Sisi also warned of a possible displacement of the population from the West Bank to neighboring Jordan.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Meanwhile, Iran has called in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to impose economic sanctions on Israel, such as an oil embargo, after the tragedy that occurred at the Gaza hospital. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) does not plan to hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss this request, according to the Reuters agency. In 1973, after the Yom Kippur War launched by Egypt and Syria against Israel, Saudi Arabia led within OPEC an oil embargo on Western countries for their support of the Israelis.

The president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisí, threatened Israel from Tehran with “harsh revenge” from Muslim countries, after denouncing the attack on the Gaza hospital at the end of a large protest demonstration on a day of mourning. “The beginning of the end of the Zionist regime has arrived,” emphasized the Iranian president, who accused the United States of being complicit in Israeli war crimes.

The urgent meeting in Jeddah of the OIC was also the scene of an accusation by the Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riad Malki, against Israel. The diplomat assured that the Al Ahli al Arabi hospital in Gaza already suffered an “Israeli warning attack” on Monday for the health center to be evacuated. Turkey, Egypt, Syria and Iraq have also declared days of mourning for the tragedy in the Gaza hospital.

Protest demonstrations in Pakistan and Indonesia, the main Muslim countries in Asia, have also been massive. The night before, the marches and rallies already showed an explosion of indignation on the Arab street shortly after the attack on the aforementioned Gaza hospital, which has caused 471 deaths, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. The massacre generated protests with improvised marches in countries in the Middle East region, but also in more distant ones such as Tunisia. In some of them, violent outbreaks and riots occurred in front of the US or Israeli embassies and in the midst of condemnation of the massacre by governments usually reluctant to speak out so forcefully against Israel.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_