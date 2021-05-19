The escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will mark the debates this week in the plenary session of the European Parliament, which is once again taking place in Brussels. As stated last week by the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, the EU has little to say about the crisis in the Middle East, stating that the only international actor capable of mediating and achieving the end of hostilities is none other than USA.

Before the extraordinary meeting that takes place this Tuesday between the EU foreign ministers, the European Parliament faces an issue that divides both the Twenty-seven, although voices as influential as Angela Merkel have already made public their support for the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu and “Their legitimate right to defend themselves”, as well as the different European parliamentary groups, who will debate this Tuesday what strategy the EU should have for the “eternal conflict”.

Vaccines and covid passport



When it comes to the fight against the pandemic, the European People’s Party was quick to make clear the reasons why they do not believe that releasing patents on vaccines, as the Government of Joe Biden has proposed, is a great idea. for mass production. Instead, other political groups in the European Parliament have asked the Commission to request an exemption from intellectual property rights (IPR) for covid-19 vaccines with which to increase the rate of vaccination in other parts of the world, especially India , country overwhelmed by the pandemic in recent weeks. The debate will take place this Wednesday for a resolution to be voted on in plenary from June 7 to 10.

Another important topic on the agenda is the covid passport. Commission, Council and Parliament are negotiating at full speed to have the Digital Green Certificate ready (you can read more about it here) for this summer period. Member countries such as Greece are being the outpost of this mechanism that seems key to boost the tourism sector, sunk by the effects of the pandemic.

Relations with Turkey



This Tuesday, MEPs will debate and vote on the recent reports of the Commission and Parliament, which assess the progress in relations between the EU and Turkey in 2019 and 2020. The rapporteur is the Spanish socialist, Nacho Sánchez Amor.

In addition, the Parliament is expected to approve Erasmus +, the EU education, training, youth and sports program for the period 2021-2027.