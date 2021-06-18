In the midst of the commemoration ceremony for the Bicentennial of the death of General Martín Miguel de Güemes, Alberto Fernández, whose visit was involved in protests from Salta, had a kind of discussion. A gaucho He was planted to reproach him for “the circus” and for “lack of respect”, as he revealed.

The controversy accompanied the President in the province since his arrival, this Wednesday night, with protests and demonstrations in disagreement with his presence. The blows of the great commotion that accompanied the patriotic bicentennial were evidenced this Thursday, with a “blowout” starring the traditionalist sectors of Salta and with the resignation of Francisco Aguilar from his position as president of the Salta Emergency Operational Committee.

Much of all the gaucho portrayal was summed up in the statement that Francisco Aráoz said to make to the President. Authority of the Traditionalist Association Salta Gauchos de Güemes, the man was the one who was in charge of coordinating the gaucho guard and who told his tense dialogue with Fernandez during the Wednesday night vigil.

“I approached the President, took off my hat and said: ‘Mr. President, I am Francisco Aráoz, president of Gauchos de Güemes. You came to our house and they are disrespecting us, they are running over us. This is a circus, we cannot stay here, we are going to retire, “he recalled in dialogue with Telefe Salta.

“Then he answered me: ‘I have nothing to do with this organization, depends on your government‘. I said: ‘I know, and they disrespected us, they spat in our faces, Let’s go’. Then he told me ‘clearly the governor explained to you that you cannot parade’ and I answered ‘yes, and not to parade we accept it despite not agreeing, but not the circus; we do not belong to this, “he continued.

Francisco Araoz, the guacho from Salta who said he was starring in a tense dialogue with Alberto Fernández.

Aráoz said that after these words he greeted the president with his fist and when he was leaving Alberto Fernández threw him: “A pity, they are the 200 years of Güemes“.

“I turned around and said ‘yes i waited for it all my life, like all the gauchos of Salta, and They stole the bicentennial of Güemes from us‘. They ripped us off. They made that circus that has no name, they spent millions of pesos to make a mapping of the monument and they took out the gauchos. All the gaucho is hurt, “remarked the traditionalist leader.

And he concluded with regret: “It is the first time in history that on the anniversary of Güemes’ death there have been no gauchos in Salta.”

According to the newspaper The Tribune, the tribute to Martín Güemes meant a negotiation of months that culminated with the decision of the Salta Emergency Operational Committee -the entity that safeguards the restrictions due to the coronavirus- of suspend traditional parades and marches or postpone them.

The exception was the Guard under the Stars, the gaucho vigil on Wednesday night that ended with the presidential presence and K organizations, which displaced the gauchos themselves.

The series of slights ended in the resignation of the Salta official in charge of planning, who criticized the national government for the overflowing of the crowds.

