The Bill Gates Foundation and his ex-wife said in a statement published Wednesday evening, that the goal of the donation is to help students succeed in schools and get jobs with good salaries, given the research that shows the relationship between math skills and professional success.

The foundation, which has sparked controversy over its education activity, added that more money would be poured into mathematics at the expense of other fields such as writing, reading and the arts.

The focus on mathematics came after the pandemic caused a decline in education at the high school level in the United States, and deepened the gaps between the performance of students along racial lines.

For example, the scores of black students dropped significantly compared to those of white students, according to an official at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Foundation saw a change in support of education by focusing on mathematics after it concluded that improving the teaching of the “Madam of Science” in the basic classes is a major factor in the success of students in schools and beyond.